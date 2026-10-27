TOP Ships Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the "Company" or "TOP Ships") (NYSE American: TOPS), an international owner and operator of modern, fuel-efficient "ECO" tanker vessels, announced today that its board of directors (the“Board”) has determined to effect a 1 for 10 reverse stock split (the“Reverse Stock Split”) of the Company's issued common shares, par value $0.01 (the“Common Shares”), effective at the opening of trading on November 6, 2026 (the“Effective Date”).

Reverse Stock Split

The Reverse Stock Split will be effective, and the Common Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE American (“NYSE”), at the opening of trading on November 6, 2026, under the existing trading symbol“TOPS.” The new CUSIP number for the Common Shares following the Reverse Stock Split will be Y8897Y 883.

When the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective, every 10 issued and outstanding Common Shares will be automatically converted into 1 issued and outstanding Common Share without any change in (i) the par value per share or (ii) the total number of Common Shares the Company is authorized to issue.

Details

The Reverse Stock Split will not (i) affect any shareholder's ownership percentage of Common Shares (except as a result of the cancellation of fractional shares), (ii) have any direct impact on the market capitalization of the Company, or (iii) modify any voting rights or other terms of the Common Shares. The number of Common Shares outstanding on the Effective Date will be reduced to one-tenth of the Common Shares outstanding on November 5, 2026, subject to adjustments for the cancellation of any fractional shares.

No fractional shares will be created or issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares because their pre-split holdings of Common Shares are not evenly divisible by the number of pre-split shares for which each post-split share is to be exchanged will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof at a price equal to that fraction of a share to which the shareholder would otherwise be entitled, multiplied by the closing price of the Common Shares on the NYSE on November 5, 2026, as adjusted for the Reverse Stock Split as appropriate.

Shareholders with shares held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker, or other nominee are not required to take any action and will see the impact of the Reverse Stock Split reflected in their accounts on or after November 6, 2026. Such beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker, or nominee for more information.

About the Company

TOP Ships Inc. is an international owner and operator of ocean-going vessels focusing on modern, fuel-efficient eco tanker vessels transporting crude oil, petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. The Company's tanker operating fleet has a total capacity of 857,000 dwt and consists of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, one 157,000 dwt Suezmax tanker, two 300,000 dwt VLCCs and, through a joint venture, 50% interests in two 50,000 dwt product tankers. The Company has entered into newbuilding contracts for ten 50,000 dwt MR newbuilding tankers scheduled for delivery from the second quarter of 2028 through the fourth quarter of 2029. In addition, the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire four shipowning companies that have entered into newbuilding contracts for four high-specification 50,000 dwt MR newbuilding tankers, scheduled for delivery from the second quarter of 2029 through the first quarter of 2030, with closing being subject to customary closing conditions and the successful conclusion of financings by the seller. The Company also owns the megayacht M/Y Para Bellvm, which it has announced its intention to divest. The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Athens, Greece. Its common shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "TOPS". For more information about TOP Ships Inc., visit its website:

For further information please contact:

Alexandros Tsirikos

Chief Financial Officer

TOP Ships Inc.

Tel: +30 210 812 8107

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to the consummation of the Reverse Stock Split of the Company's Common Shares, the construction and delivery of the Company's newbuilding vessels, the consummation of the acquisition of the four shipowning companies with newbuilding contracts, and the potential divestiture of the Company's megayacht.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words“believe,”“anticipate,”“intends,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“potential,”“may,”“should,”“expect”“pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.