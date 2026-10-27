Motor Insurance Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 9.9% CAGR

Motor Insurance Market

Motor Insurance Market Report

Motor Insurance Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Motor Insurance Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The motor insurance sector is evolving rapidly, shaped by technological advances, regulatory frameworks, and changing consumer habits. As vehicle ownership grows and new types of vehicles hit the roads, the market is adapting with innovative coverage options and digital solutions. This overview explores the market's size, growth drivers, key players, and emerging trends that will define its future landscape.

Projected Market Size and Position of Motor Insurance in the Property & Casualty Sector

The motor insurance market is forecasted to exceed $1,534 billion by 2030. It forms a significant part of the larger Property & Casualty Insurance market, which is expected to reach around $3,433 billion in the same year. Motor insurance will make up about 45% of that sector. In the context of the entire Financial Services industry, with a forecasted value of $50,609 billion by 2030, motor insurance will represent close to 3%. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% through to 2030.

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Geographical Insights Highlight North America's Dominance in Motor Insurance

North America is set to remain the largest motor insurance market region in 2030, with premiums reaching $577 billion, rising from $377 billion in 2025 at a 9% CAGR. This growth is driven by widespread vehicle ownership, extensive adoption of telematics and usage-based insurance, advanced vehicle technologies leading to more frequent repairs, comprehensive regulations mandating insurance, and a strong demand for digital claims and customized coverage in the United States and Canada.

The United States to Lead Globally in Motor Insurance Premiums

In 2030, the U.S. is projected to hold the largest national market share for motor insurance at $534 billion, up from $348 billion in 2025, growing at 9% annually. This expansion is propelled by increased sales of new and premium vehicles, connected car technologies enabling real-time risk analysis, the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles requiring specialized policies, and consumer preferences for mobile-first management of policies and instant claims. The integration of AI and predictive analytics in underwriting also supports this growth, fostering flexible, customer-focused insurance products.

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Key Drivers Behind Motor Insurance Market Expansion

One major force driving the motor insurance market is the rise in vehicle ownership linked to urbanization. As more people move to cities and incomes rise, car purchases increase. Denser traffic conditions contribute to accidents and damage, elevating third-party risk. Greater access to vehicle financing, mandatory insurance laws at registration, and heightened awareness about financial protection boost insurance penetration. This factor is expected to add roughly 1.9% to the market's yearly growth.

Environmental concerns and sustainability efforts are also shaping the market. Insurers are introducing eco-friendly products and integrating sustainability into underwriting, claims processing, and customer engagement. Initiatives such as paperless administration, telematics use, and incentives for low-emission vehicles attract environmentally conscious customers and help build loyalty. This trend is projected to contribute about 1.3% annually to market growth.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) forms the third crucial driver. As EV sales rise, there is an increasing need for insurance policies that cover unique components like batteries, electric drivetrains, advanced electronics, and costly repairs. Regulatory incentives and stricter emissions standards are expanding the insured EV population, prompting insurers to refine risk models and pricing strategies. This factor is estimated to contribute around 0.8% to annual growth.

Significant Growth Opportunities Across Motor Insurance Policy Types

Liability insurance, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and personal injury protection segments are expected to deliver the largest increases, together adding more than $577 billion in value by 2030. Liability insurance alone is projected to grow by $273 billion, comprehensive coverage by $182 billion, collision coverage by $79 billion, and personal injury protection by $43 billion between 2025 and 2030. Innovations such as AI-driven claims automation, connected vehicle diagnostics, value-added services like roadside assistance, investment in digital insurance ecosystems, and emerging mobility concepts like shared and subscription-based vehicle ownership are key growth enablers.

Why Liability Insurance Will Remain the Market Leader

Among various policy types, liability insurance will dominate the motor insurance market in 2030, accounting for 43% of total premiums, equal to $659 billion. This status is supported by mandatory third-party liability laws in many countries, increasing vehicle registrations and traffic, rising legal and compensation costs, and strong consumer awareness about financial protection against third-party claims. Further, digital platforms enable tailored liability coverage, while enhanced risk assessment and fraud detection improve underwriting and claims efficiency.

Additional Segments Within the Motor Insurance Market

The market also breaks down by vehicle age, distinguishing between new and older vehicles, and by vehicle type, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), each with varying insurance needs and coverage specifications.

Digital Transformation in Motor Insurance Through Car Insurance Platforms

The rise of technology-driven digital insurance platforms is revolutionizing the motor insurance experience. These platforms streamline claims processing, enhance customer experience, and simplify policy management. For example, in June 2026, Kiwi General Insurance introduced a proprietary digital platform featuring services such as Super NCB, Flexi Repair, InstaCash, and PayFirst, all designed to make claims faster and more convenient while easing end-to-end insurance servicing.

Competitive Landscape Reveals Fragmented Motor Insurance Market

The motor insurance sector is relatively fragmented, with the top 10 companies capturing only 19% of total revenue in 2025. The market faces moderate regulatory and operational barriers due to strict insurance regulations, complex risk assessments, claims handling capabilities, and the necessity for broad distribution networks and customer service infrastructure. Leading firms maintain their positions through diverse product portfolios, established channels, strong brand presence, and ongoing innovation in digital services and claims management. Growing demand for personalized coverage, usage-based insurance, and efficient claims processing is encouraging collaborations, product innovation, and geographic expansion.

Market Shares of Leading Motor Insurance Companies in 2025

Among the top players, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and The Progressive Corporation both hold 7% market share each. Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) claims 2%, while Allianz SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and AXA S.A. each have 1%. Liberty Mutual Insurance Companies, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. hold 0.4% each, with The Allstate Corporation at 0.3%.

Strategies That Define Competition in the Motor Insurance Sector

Key competitive tactics include advancing digital insurance platforms to enhance customer experience and claims efficiency, leveraging artificial intelligence and telematics for improved risk assessment and fraud prevention, expanding usage-based insurance offerings for flexible pricing, and integrating automated claims processing to boost operational efficiency.

State Farm Leads the Motor Insurance Market in Sales

According to The Business Research Company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ranked first globally in motor insurance sales in 2025, with a 7% market share. The company provides a comprehensive suite of automobile insurance products, coverage solutions, claims management, and digital platforms tailored for personal and commercial vehicles as well as emerging mobility trends.

Key Market Participants Driving the Motor Insurance Industry

Besides State Farm, major competitors include The Progressive Corporation, Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO), Allianz SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., AXA S.A., Liberty Mutual Insurance Companies, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., The Allstate Corporation, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Travelers Companies Inc., Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited, United Services Automobile Association (USAA), China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd., Generali Group, Aviva plc, American Family Insurance Group, American International Group Inc., The People's Insurance Company Group of China Limited, The New India Assurance Company Limited, and Reliance General Insurance Company Limited.

Stakeholders in the Motor Insurance Market: Suppliers, Distributors, and End Users

Important raw material and service providers in the motor insurance sector include firms such as LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Verisk Analytics Inc., CoreLogic Inc., Mitchell International Inc., CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., Solera Holdings LLC, Experian plc, TransUnion LLC, Equifax Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Guidewire Software Inc., Duck Creek Technologies LLC, Moody's Corporation, S&P Global Inc., FICO, Precisely Holdings LLC, Cambridge Mobile Telematics Inc., OCTO Group S.p.A., Tractable Ltd., Shift Technology SAS, Nearmap Ltd., HERE Technologies, TomTom N.V., and GeoX Analytics Inc.

Major wholesalers and distributors encompass Marsh McLennan Companies Inc., Aon plc, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Brown & Brown Inc., Hub International Limited, Lockton Companies LLC, Acrisure LLC, Howden Group Holdings Limited, NFP Corp., Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., AssuredPartners Inc., The Ardonagh Group Limited, BMS Group Limited, Amwins Group Inc., Gallagher Bassett Services Inc., Keystone Insurers Group Inc., Brokerslink AG, PIB Group Limited, Soderberg and Partners Holding AB, Insurance Office of America Inc., Risk Strategies Company Inc., USI Insurance Services LLC, Pacific Prime Insurance Brokers Ltd., and Broker Network Limited.

The prominent end users of motor insurance products include State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, GEICO Corporation, Allstate Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, The Travelers Companies Inc., American Family Mutual Insurance Company, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Farmers Insurance Exchange, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., Chubb Limited, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., AXA S.A., Allianz SE, Generali Group, MAPFRE S.A., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc., MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Ping An Insurance Group Company of China Ltd., People's Insurance Company of China, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, and SBI General Insurance Company Limited.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Motor Insurance Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 9.9% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, World & Regional



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