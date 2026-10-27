Global Maritime Freight Transport Market Size Forecast To Cross $529.3 Billion By 2030

Global Maritime Freight Transport Market

Global Maritime Freight Transport Market Report

Global Maritime Freight Transport Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Global Maritime Freight Transport Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The maritime freight transport sector is undergoing significant shifts as global trade intensifies and technological advancements reshape operations. With increasing demand for efficient cargo movement and sustainability, this market is poised for robust growth through 2030. Below, we explore the current market landscape, key players, growth drivers, and emerging trends shaping the future of maritime freight transport.

Asia-Pacific Set to Lead Maritime Freight Transport Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the maritime freight transport market by 2030, reaching $208 billion from $146 billion in 2025. This growth, marked by a 7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), is largely driven by strengthening intra-Asia trade and ongoing port modernization efforts. Key shipping companies and logistics providers are competing by enhancing fleet management systems, investing in fuel-efficient vessels, deploying digital shipping tools, and optimizing supply chain networks. Increasingly, sustainability regulations, decarbonization initiatives, cargo security measures, and digital integration are central to their competitive strategies.

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Market Concentration and Leading Players in Maritime Freight Transport

The maritime freight transport market displays moderate fragmentation, with the top 10 carriers collectively capturing 26% of total revenue in 2025. The industry faces technological and regulatory barriers, including stringent maritime safety standards, international shipping rules, and the need for reliable, efficient global freight networks. Major players maintain significant market shares through diverse service offerings, expansive global networks, large fleets, and strategic port partnerships. As demand grows for container shipping, digital supply chain management, and sustainable operations, companies are focusing on collaborations, fleet expansion, innovation, and regional network development to solidify their market positions.

Top 10 Maritime Freight Carriers by Market Share in 2025

1. Maersk Line A/S – 5%

2. Hapag-Lloyd AG – 4%

3. CMA CGM Group – 4%

4. Evergreen Marine Corporation – 3%

5. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K Line) – 3%

6. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) – 2%

7. Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) – 2%

8. HMM Company Limited – 2%

9. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd – 1%

10. Wan Hai Lines Ltd – 1%

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Strategies Leading Companies Use to Stay Competitive

To maintain a competitive edge, maritime freight companies are adopting several key strategies: advancing autonomous maritime technologies to enhance safety and navigation efficiency; leveraging digital logistics solutions for improved cargo visibility and management; expanding sustainable shipping initiatives that boost fuel efficiency and regulatory compliance; and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize route planning and overall maritime operations.

Maersk's Leading Position in the Maritime Freight Transport Market

According to The Business Research Company, Maersk Line A/S held the top position in global maritime freight transport sales in 2025, securing a 5% market share. Maersk's ocean shipping division delivers container shipping, integrated logistics, digital supply chain platforms, and global cargo transport services that support international trade, commercial shipping, and end-to-end freight management.

Key Companies Operating in the Maritime Freight Transport Sector

The market features several prominent companies alongside Maersk Line A/S, including Hapag-Lloyd AG, CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL), Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), HMM Company Limited, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, Wan Hai Lines Ltd, Pacific International Lines (PIL), Crowley Maritime Corporation, Seaboard Marine Ltd., Matson Inc., COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co Ltd, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), Samskip Holding B.V., Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) Group, Eimskip, X-Press Feeders Limited, Ark Shipping Inc, and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line).

Maritime Freight Transport Market Expected to Surpass $529 Billion by 2030

The maritime freight transport market is projected to exceed $529 billion by 2030. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is forecasted to reach $12,477 billion by 2030, maritime freight will represent nearly 4% of the total value. The market is anticipated to grow at a 6% CAGR through 2030.

Container Ships Lead Market Share Among Transport Types

Among various transport types-including bulk carriers, container ships, general cargo ships, reefer vessels, heavy lift cargo vessels, and roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels-container ships are expected to be the dominant segment by 2030. They will account for 43% of the market, worth $229 billion. This dominance stems from the expansion of containerized trade, broader manufacturing and retail supply chains, deployment of ultra-large container vessels, automated cargo handling at terminals, real-time fleet tracking, and investments in fleet capacity and fuel-efficient ship designs.

Additional Market Segmentation by Application and Industry

The maritime freight transport market is also divided by application into short-distance and long-distance shipping. By industry, the market covers sectors such as food and beverages, manufacturing, oil and ores, electrical and electronics, and other industries.

Asia-Pacific's Role in Shaping Maritime Freight Transport Through 2030

Asia-Pacific will not only lead the market in size but also experience strong growth due to increasing intra-Asia trade, substantial investments in port modernization and capacity expansion, greater containerization of manufactured exports, enhanced regional trade agreements, and improved supply chain integration. The region benefits from advanced smart port and vessel traffic management technologies and the strategic importance of key shipping hubs in China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

US Market Growth in Maritime Freight Transport

The US is projected to be the largest country in the maritime freight market by 2030, valued at $125 billion, up from $98 billion in 2025 at a 5% CAGR. This steady growth is driven by rising import and export volumes handled through major coastal ports, investments in dredging and intermodal connections, digital freight management, port community systems, and expansion of public-private partnerships in maritime logistics. There is also increased demand for transporting energy, agricultural, and industrial commodities, along with ongoing terminal modernization.

Primary Growth Drivers in the Maritime Freight Transport Market

Three main factors are propelling market expansion globally through 2030. First, growing global trade and industrialization create continuous demand for moving raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products via cost-effective shipping routes, supported by trade agreements. This trend is expected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth. Second, expansion of port infrastructure and digitalization, including modern deep-water terminals, automated cranes, and logistics facilities, accelerates vessel turnaround times and reduces costs, contributing around 1.8% annual growth. Third, rising trade volumes maintain high fleet utilization, enhancing efficiency and profitability, which encourages investments in new vessels and route expansion, contributing about 1.3% annual growth.

Innovations in Automated Navigation Enhance Safety and Efficiency

Automated navigational assistants are revolutionizing the maritime freight transport industry by bolstering vessel safety, improving route planning, and boosting operational efficiency through real-time data processing. For example, in January 2024, Orca AI introduced SeaPod, a fully automated navigational assistant designed to enhance maritime watchkeeping and situational awareness. Its advanced capabilities in target detection, risk prioritization, and continuous monitoring reduce the workload on bridge crews, speed up decision-making, and improve overall vessel safety.

Significant Market Opportunities Across Various Ship Types

The segments of bulk carriers, container ships, general cargo ships, reefer vessels, heavy lift cargo vessels, and roll-on/roll-off vessels represent the largest opportunities for market growth. Collectively, they are expected to contribute more than $134 billion in additional market value by 2030. Container ships alone will add about $64 billion. Growth in these segments is driven by expanding seaborne trade in commodities and manufactured goods, fleet modernization and vessel replacement, demand for specialized cargo services, adoption of low-emission propulsion and alternative marine fuels, the rise of digital shipping platforms, predictive fleet maintenance, and investment in resilient maritime logistics networks, all reflecting a strong focus on freight efficiency, supply chain resilience, and sustainable international trade.

Key Suppliers, Wholesalers, and End Users in Maritime Freight Transport

Major suppliers of raw materials in the maritime freight sector include Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, Fincantieri S.p.A., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., Imabari Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Japan Marine United Corporation, Meyer Werft GmbH & Co. KG, Damen Shipyards Group N.V., Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Wärtsilä Corporation, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, ABB Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Alfa Laval AB, and SKF AB.

Leading wholesalers and distributors include Wilhelmsen Ships Service AS, Inchcape Shipping Services, GAC Group, Clarksons Port Services Limited, Braemar Shipping Services plc, DP World Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DHL Global Forwarding, DB Schenker, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, CEVA Logistics AG, Bolloré Logistics, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., DSV A/S, Sinotrans Limited, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Rhenus Logistics GmbH & Co. KG, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., CJ Logistics Corporation, and Toll Group.

Major end users encompass companies such as Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S, CMA CGM S.A., Hapag-Lloyd AG, COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. Ltd., Evergreen Marine Corporation Limited, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd., Wan Hai Lines Ltd., Matson Inc., Seaboard Corporation, Crowley Maritime Corporation, Höegh Autoliners AS, Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA, Gram Car Carriers ASA, Euronav NV, Scorpio Tankers Inc., Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corporation & plc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., and Volkswagen Group Logistics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Global Maritime Freight Transport Market Size Forecast To Cross $529.3 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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