Machine Learning Model Operationalization Management (MLOPS) Market Report-Key Segments, Regional Trends & Competitors

Machine Learning Model Operationalization Management (MLOPS) Market

Machine Learning Model Operationalization Management (MLOPS) Market Growth

Machine Learning Model Operationalization Management (MLOPS) Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Machine Learning Model Operationalization Management (MLOPS) Global Market Report 2026–Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The machine learning model operationalization management (MLOPS) market is gaining strong traction as enterprises increasingly integrate AI and machine learning into their workflows. With growing demands for faster deployment and scalable infrastructure, the sector is rapidly evolving to meet these needs. Let's explore the market's size, key growth drivers, major players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Forecasted Market Size and Expansion of the MLOPS Market

The MLOPS market is on track to exceed $21 billion by 2030. It constitutes about 2% of the broader Artificial Intelligence market, which itself is projected to reach nearly $920 billion by the same year. Within the expansive Information Technology industry, expected to value $13,788 billion by 2030, MLOPS will represent roughly 0.1% of total market value. The anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this market stands at an impressive 40% through 2030, reflecting a robust upward trajectory.

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Primary Growth Factors Driving the MLOPS Market

A major catalyst for the MLOPS market's rapid growth is the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning across businesses. Companies are embedding AI and ML into their processes to automate tasks, improve decision-making, and boost operational efficiency. As the number of deployed models rises, organizations require sophisticated tools to manage development, deployment, monitoring, and maintenance effectively, ensuring collaboration between data science and IT teams.

Alongside this, there is a growing urgency for faster deployment and continuous delivery of machine learning models. MLOps solutions streamline these processes by automating testing, deployment pipelines, version control, and ongoing monitoring. These capabilities help reduce errors, improve efficiency, and support frequent model updates, making this a significant driver of market growth.

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Another important factor is the demand for scalable machine learning infrastructure. As enterprises run increasingly complex ML workloads across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, MLOps platforms provide automated workflows, resource optimization, and large-scale operations management. This ensures consistent model performance despite growing AI workload demands.

Impact of Strategic AI Infrastructure Collaborations on the MLOPS Market

Partnerships focused on validated AI infrastructure are transforming the MLOPS landscape by accelerating enterprise AI rollouts, enhancing model governance, and enabling scalable, production-ready AI operations in cloud environments. For instance, in March 2026, DataRobot Inc. teamed up with Nebius to launch the DataRobot Agent Workforce Platform on the Nebius AI Cloud, powered by NVIDIA's AI infrastructure. This alliance combines deployment, monitoring, governance, and high-performance cloud capabilities to help organizations deploy AI agents faster, streamline workflows, and effectively oversee the AI lifecycle at scale.

Platform Dominance in the MLOPS Market by 2030

Within the MLOPS market, platforms will hold the largest share, accounting for about 80% or $16 billion of the total market value in 2030. The surge in demand for centralized ML lifecycle management, automated training and deployment, reliable monitoring tools, collaborative AI development environments, and scalable platforms drives this dominance. Enterprises prefer platforms that accelerate AI adoption while maintaining workflow efficiency and model reliability.

Detailed Segmentation of the MLOPS Market

The MLOPS market is segmented into deployment models, including on-premises and cloud-based solutions. It also categorizes organizations by size, covering large enterprises and small to medium-sized enterprises. Verticals served by MLOPS technologies range widely, including banking, financial services and insurance, retail and e-commerce, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, telecom, IT and ITeS, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, among others.

North America's Role in MLOPS Market Growth

By 2030, North America is expected to be the largest region for MLOPS, reaching $7.3 billion, up from $1.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 40%. This rapid expansion reflects swift enterprise adoption of AI, increasing use of machine learning models in business processes, strong demand for automated model monitoring and lifecycle management, extensive investments in cloud-based AI infrastructure, and the presence of leading tech companies driving innovation in this space.

United States as the Foremost Country in the MLOPS Market

The United States will lead the market globally in 2030, with an estimated value of $6.4 billion, growing from $1.2 billion in 2025 at a 40% CAGR. Growth factors include broad enterprise AI adoption, requirements for scalable deployment frameworks, heightened emphasis on ML governance and regulatory compliance, expanded use of advanced analytics, and ongoing development of domestic AI automation platforms.

Market Value Gains Driven by Platform and Service Segments

Platforms and services together represent the main growth engines for the MLOPS market, expected to add over $17 billion in value from 2025 to 2030. Platforms alone will contribute $14 billion, supported by growing enterprise AI use, demand for automated ML lifecycle management, and improvements in cloud-based MLOps technologies. Services are poised to add $3 billion during the same period, reinforcing the industry's overall expansion with a focus on operational scalability and reliable machine learning workflows.

Competitive Landscape and Market Fragmentation in MLOPS

The MLOPS market is moderately fragmented, with the top ten companies accounting for just 26% of total revenue in 2025. This fragmentation stems from technological challenges, integration complexity, and the need for scalable lifecycle management, interoperability across clouds, and stringent governance. Leading firms maintain their positions through comprehensive MLOps platforms, robust cloud ecosystems, loyal enterprise customers, and continuous investments in AI automation, governance, and workflow orchestration. As demand grows for responsible AI, hybrid cloud deployment, and automated operations, innovation and partnerships will be crucial to maintaining market leadership.

Key Players and Their Market Shares in 2025

Some of the major players in the MLOPS market with their respective shares include:

. Microsoft Corporation - 6%

. Amazon Web Services Inc. - 5%

. Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) - 4%

. Databricks Inc. - 3%

. International Business Machines Corporation - 2%

. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - 2%

. Oracle Corporation - 2%

. SAS Institute Inc. - 1%

. Dataiku Inc. - 1%

. DataRobot Inc. - 1%

Strategic Approaches Influencing Competition in the MLOPS Market

Key competitive strategies include enhancing AI governance to secure model lifecycle management, providing multi-cloud MLOps platforms for increased deployment flexibility and scalability, introducing AI observability tools to improve model performance and detect drift, forming strategic alliances to accelerate AI operationalization, and investing in automation for continuous model deployment and monitoring.

Microsoft Azure's Leading Position in the MLOPS Market

According to The Business Research Company, Microsoft Corporation ranked first in global MLOPS sales in 2025 with a 6% market share. Its Azure AI and Azure Machine Learning platforms offer comprehensive tools supporting model development, deployment, monitoring, governance, and lifecycle automation. These solutions enable organizations to efficiently run machine learning workloads across cloud, hybrid, and edge environments, reinforcing Microsoft's leadership in the sector.

Broad Ecosystem of Key Market Participants

The MLOPS market features a wide array of competitors, including Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Databricks Inc., IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., Cloudera Inc., Alteryx Inc., SAP SE, Informatica Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., H2O, Domino Data Lab Inc., KNIME AG, Aible Inc., ModelOp Inc., RapidMiner, Data Science Dojo, Neptune Labs, Tecton Inc., and Algorithmia Inc.

Who Supplies, Distributes, and Uses MLOPS Solutions?

Leading raw material and hardware suppliers include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK hynix Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Pure Storage Inc., NetApp Inc., Red Hat Inc., Canonical Ltd., HashiCorp Inc., Snowflake Inc., MongoDB Inc., Confluent Inc., and Elastic N.V.

Major wholesalers and distributors encompass TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, SoftwareONE Holding AG, Crayon Group Holding ASA, SHI International Corp., Insight Enterprises Inc., CDW Corporation, Presidio Inc., World Wide Technology Holding Co. LLC, Softchoice Corporation, Computacenter plc, Bytes Technology Group plc, Rackspace Technology Inc., Accenture plc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Capgemini SE, Kyndryl Holdings Inc., and Logicalis Group.

Key end-users of MLOPS technologies span diverse industries, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, CVS Health Corporation, Walmart Inc., Amazon Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, Airbus SE, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Uber Technologies Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Pfizer Inc., Unilever PLC, and Shell plc.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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