Nutrition Technology Platforms Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 17.4% CAGR Through 2030

Nutrition Technology Platforms Market

Nutrition Technology Platforms Market Report

Nutrition Technology Platforms Market Share

The Business Research Company's Nutrition Technology Platforms Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The nutrition technology platforms market is rapidly evolving as digital health solutions become more integrated into everyday wellness and healthcare management. Innovations in AI-driven meal planning, personalized nutrition, and wearable device connectivity are propelling this market to new heights. Let's dive into the current projections, key market drivers, emerging trends, and competitive landscape shaping the future of nutrition technology platforms.

Nutrition Technology Platforms Market Size and Growth Outlook

By 2030, the nutrition technology platforms market is expected to surpass $38 billion, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. This sector represents about 3% of the broader Healthcare Technology market, which is projected to reach approximately $1,458 billion by 2030. Within the massive Information Technology industry, forecasted at nearly $13,788 billion by the same year, nutrition technology platforms will make up roughly 0.3% of the total market value. The consistent high growth rate signals the expanding role of digital tools in personalized nutrition and health management.

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North America Set to Lead Nutrition Technology Platforms Market

North America is forecasted to hold the largest share of the nutrition technology platforms market by 2030, valued at $15 billion, nearly doubling from $7 billion in 2025 at a 17% CAGR. This growth is largely driven by the rising popularity of digital nutrition coaching, consumer demand for tailored diet and wellness solutions, the integration of wearable health gadgets with nutrition platforms, and strategic collaborations between technology innovators and healthcare providers. The United States and Canada are at the forefront, leveraging data-driven insights to support fitness, wellness, and chronic condition management.

USA's Dominance in the Nutrition Technology Platforms Market

Within North America, the USA will emerge as the dominant country in this market segment, expected to reach $13 billion by 2030, up from $6 billion in 2025 at an 18% CAGR. The rapid expansion is fueled by increasing investments in digital health and wellness startups, the growing use of AI for personalized meal planning and dietary recommendations, employer and insurer adoption of nutrition platforms for preventive health programs, and enhanced data analytics capabilities that enable precise nutritional tracking through mobile apps nationwide.

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Personalization as a Major Growth Factor in Nutrition Technology Platforms

The surge in demand for personalized nutrition is one of the key factors propelling the nutrition technology platforms market forward. Consumers seek diet plans and nutritional advice tailored to their individual lifestyles, genetic makeup, and health conditions. Platforms that integrate data from multiple sources to provide targeted recommendations are gaining traction, particularly as preventive healthcare and chronic disease management become priorities globally. This driver is estimated to contribute approximately 2.0% of annual market growth.

Wearable Devices and Connected Technologies Enhancing Nutrition Platforms

Another significant growth catalyst is the widespread adoption of wearable technology and connected health devices. These gadgets continuously track vital signs, activity levels, and sleep patterns, enabling nutrition platforms to offer real-time dietary guidance and improve user health management. As smartwatches, fitness trackers, and health monitors become more prevalent, they are expected to add about 1.8% annually to the market's expansion.

Preventive Healthcare and Chronic Disease Management Boost Demand

A growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, alongside managing chronic illnesses like diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, is also driving the nutrition technology platforms market. Digital nutrition tools are increasingly used to support informed food choices, continuous health monitoring, and early intervention strategies, leading to better health outcomes. This factor is projected to contribute roughly 0.8% to yearly market growth through 2030.

Active and Standard Measurement Segments Hold Large Growth Potential

The market's active measurement and standard measurement product segments collectively offer substantial opportunities, with expectations to add over $21 billion in value by 2030. Active measurement alone is projected to grow by $15 billion, while standard measurement is set to add $6 billion between 2025 and 2030. The expansion is fueled by demand for digital nutrition assessments in clinical and wellness settings, automated food recognition, sports performance nutrition platforms, integration with electronic health records, and greater reliance on evidence-based dietary interventions.

Active Measurement to Dominate Nutrition Technology Platforms Market

By 2030, active measurement will represent the largest share of the market, accounting for 69% or $26 billion of the total value. This segment benefits from growing demand for real-time dietary monitoring, sensor-based food tracking, AI and machine learning-driven nutrition analysis, connected health devices, and precision nutrition services that tailor recommendations based on individual health data.

Market Segmentation by Application and End-User

The nutrition technology platforms market is divided by application into standard supplements and disease-based categories. Regarding end-users, the market serves direct consumers, wellness and fitness centers, hospitals and clinics, and institutional clients, reflecting the broad utility of these platforms across health and wellness sectors.

Web-Based Nutrition Coaching Platforms Fuel User Engagement

Web-based nutrition platforms are transforming the market by delivering personalized coaching and fostering greater user engagement. For instance, in June 2024, Nestlé Health Science introduced the GLP-1 Nutrition web platform, designed to assist individuals on GLP-1 medications with customized nutrition advice, expert support, and integrated wellness tools. This initiative highlights how digital coaching platforms enhance long-term health management and promote healthier lifestyles.

Market Fragmentation Among Top Nutrition Technology Platforms Players

Despite rapid growth, the nutrition technology platforms market remains highly fragmented, with the top 10 players holding only 2% of total revenue as of 2025. Moderate barriers to entry exist due to advanced AI technology requirements, regulatory compliance, data privacy concerns, and the need for scientifically validated nutrition solutions. Leading companies maintain market presence through broad product portfolios, strong healthcare partnerships, global digital platforms, and continuous innovation in personalized nutrition and data analytics.

Leading Companies and Market Shares in Nutrition Technology Platforms

The foremost companies in this sector include:

- Abbott Laboratories with a 1% market share

- Nestlé Health Science S.A. at 1%

- Bayer AG holding 0.3%

- Noom Inc. and MyFitnessPal Inc. each with 0.2%

- ZOE Limited and Viome Life Sciences Inc. at 0.1% each

- Lifesum AB, InsideTracker LLC, and Cronometer Software Inc. with smaller shares ranging from 0.04% to 0.02%

Competitive Strategies Defining the Nutrition Technology Platforms Market

Key competitive strategies focus on advancing nutrition technology platforms to enhance personalized wellness, leveraging AI and data analytics for improved nutrition insights and health results, expanding digital ecosystems to increase consumer participation and preventive care, and integrating smart health devices for real-time tracking and precision health management.

Abbott Laboratories Leading a Widely Distributed Market

According to The Business Research Company, Abbott Laboratories ranked first globally in nutrition technology platform sales in 2025, capturing 1% of the market. Its well-established pharmaceuticals and nutrition division delivers connected health solutions, digital monitoring tools, and personalized nutrition platforms aimed at individual dietary management, chronic disease care, preventive healthcare, and consumer wellness programs.

Key Market Players Spanning Nutrition Technology Platforms

Other major companies operating in this space include Nestlé Health Science S.A., Bayer AG, Noom Inc., MyFitnessPal Inc., ZOE Limited, Viome Life Sciences Inc., Lifesum AB, InsideTracker LLC, Cronometer Software Inc., Nutritics Limited, Nutrium Software Lda., Foodvisor SAS, FatSecret Pty Ltd., Heali AI Inc., SmartPlate Inc., Wellory Inc., Lumen Technologies Ltd., BetterMeal AI Inc., and Nutrisoft Inc.

Nutrition Technology Platform Supply Chain from Raw Materials to End Users

Raw material suppliers supporting this market feature companies like DSM-Firmenich AG, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Glanbia plc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Givaudan SA, Lonza Group AG, and others specializing in food ingredients and biotechnology. Wholesalers and distributors include Univar Solutions Inc., Brenntag SE, IMCD N.V., Barentz International B.V., Azelis Group N.V., Caldic B.V., and several more providing essential distribution services. End users range broadly from Nestlé Health Science S.A., Herbalife Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., Amway Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., USANA Health Sciences, Inc., to digital platforms such as Noom, Inc., MyFitnessPal, Inc., Viome Life Sciences, Inc., ZOE Limited, and others focused on personalized nutrition and wellness solutions.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Nutrition Technology Platforms Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 17.4% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology, World & Regional



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