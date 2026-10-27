Ride-Hailing Market Forecast: USD 593.8 Billion By 2032 Driven By Digital Booking Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ride-hailing market is expanding as consumers increasingly prefer convenient, on-demand transportation services. App-based booking platforms are improving access to rides through digital payments, real-time tracking, and flexible travel options. Growing urban populations and demand for shared mobility are supporting market expansion.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the ride-hailing market size is projected to grow from USD 303 . 7 billion in 202 7 to USD 593.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.35% from 2027 to 2032. Rising urban populations, increasing smartphone penetration, and growing preference for convenient, app-based transportation are supporting market expansion. Digital booking platforms are improving access to on-demand mobility, while subscription programs and flexible ride options encourage repeat usage. At the same time, operators must address local licensing rules, accessibility requirements, data privacy, and fleet availability to maintain service quality and meet evolving passenger needs. These factors are shaping competition as ride-hailing providers seek to expand their reach and strengthen their position in urban transportation.

Ride-Hailing Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing Smartphone Adoption and Broadband Connectivity: Wider access to smartphones and reliable internet connectivity is making app-based ride-hailing services more accessible. Growing digital adoption in markets such as India and Argentina allows more consumers to book rides online, while improved connectivity supports digital dispatch, real-time tracking, and seamless communication between drivers and passengers.

Increasing Urbanization and Traffic Congestion: Growing urban populations and worsening traffic congestion are increasing the need for convenient transportation options. Ride-hailing services connect passengers with nearby drivers, helping people travel without the stress of driving through busy streets. Dense urban areas also allow operators to serve more ride requests within smaller geographic zones, supporting market demand.

“Ride-hailing market decisions depend on understanding demand patterns, competitive positioning, and regional differences. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework to assess these factors, providing decision-makers with a transparent, comparable basis for evaluating market opportunities and business risks.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Ride-Hailing Market Share by Region

South America is emerging as a key growth market for ride-hailing, supported by strong demand and platform expansion in countries such as Brazil. Companies are also entering new markets through taxi-booking services, local partnerships, and flexible ride options. Across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, operators are adapting their services to local regulations, vehicle eligibility rules, and changing transportation needs to expand their reach and improve service accessibility.

Asia-Pacific remains a major hub for ride-hailing, supported by strong demand for app-based transportation and established digital platforms. Companies such as DiDi are expanding their services across multiple mobility options, including ride-hailing, chauffeur services, and online taxi bookings. Higher trip volumes are helping platforms strengthen transaction activity and make better use of their existing dispatch networks.

Ride-Hailing Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheelers

Three-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Vans and MPVs

Buses and Shuttles

By Propulsion Type

ICE

Hybrid

Battery-Electric

CNG / LPG

By Service Type

E-Hailing

Car-Sharing (Peer-to-Peer)

Robo-Taxi

Subscription-Based Ride Packages

By Booking Channel

App-Based

Voice / Phone

By End-User



Personal Corporate / Institutional

Ride-Hailing Companies

Uber Technologies Inc.

DiDi Global Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Bolt Technology OU

ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola)

GoTo Group (Gojek)

Maxi Mobility SL (Cabify)

SUOL Innovations Ltd (inDrive)

Gett Group

BlaBlaCar

Xanh SM (GSM)

Waymo LLC

Cruise LLC

Via Transportation Inc.

Yandex Go

Careem Networks FZ-LLC

Curb Mobility LLC

Addison Lee Group

Kakao Mobility Corp.

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com

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