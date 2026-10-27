ROAM-AI Launches Virtual Engineer For ESP Optimization

Latest innovation from leader in AI-powered energy solutions delivers instant insight, field-wide analytics, and guidance via an AI engineering assistant.

- Brandon BrownOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROAM-AI, an innovator in cutting-edge energy technology, today announced the launch of Virtual Engineer, a new capability within its ESP Optimization solution designed to extend engineering expertise across the field. Built on ROAM-AI's physics-constrained AI architecture and validated against more than 300 individually metered wells across diverse North American operating environments, Virtual Engineer gives production teams on-demand engineering analysis through a familiar chat-based interface. The capability helps teams manage more wells, identify issues sooner, and make informed decisions with greater speed and consistency.Virtual Engineer was designed to support bandwidth-limited production engineering teams managing growing well inventories and increasingly complex operations. It combines generative AI with engineering physics to help engineers ask complex operational questions, generate analytics and visualizations from live telemetry, diagnose performance issues, evaluate risk, and receive actionable guidance.“Virtual Engineer represents the culmination of the physics-constrained AI foundation we've been building since day one,” said Brandon Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of ROAM-AI.“Operators are being asked to manage more wells with fewer resources, and critical engineering decisions cannot wait on bandwidth. Virtual Engineer puts senior-level analysis on demand at an engineer's fingertips, delivering immediate answers, deeper visibility, and actionable guidance.”The platform combines advanced machine learning with engineering-first physics routines, enabling analysis that includes pump curve evaluation, inflow performance modeling, tubing pressure optimization, gas interference mitigation, degradation modeling, restart and recovery analysis, and portfolio-level surveillance. Virtual Engineer can generate well alerts, estimate failure likelihood, summarize field activity, analyze performance changes over time, and produce optimization reports. It explains well performance and recommends actions, while a separate control system uses deterministic logic to operate the equipment within established safeguards.“We built Virtual Engineer to close the gap between the data engineers have and the time they have to analyze it,” said David Benham, CPTO and Co-Founder of ROAM-AI.“Production engineers need more than dashboards and alarms. They need context, explanation, and trusted operational guidance. We've combined machine learning and generative AI with engineering guardrails that constrain Virtual Engineer to the physical limitations of ESP-lifted wells, giving operators a system that can analyze complex production behavior, surface meaningful insights, and help teams operate with greater consistency and speed.”Virtual Engineer is available directly within ROAM-AI's ESP Optimization solution, allowing users to interrogate, summarize, and visualize field data without switching platforms or relying on disconnected AI and analytical tools. Existing ESP Optimization customers receive immediate access with a ROAM-AI subscription. The capability supports ROAM-AI's broader autonomous operations strategy, which combines cloud analytics, edge computing, and physics-constrained AI to improve production performance, reduce failures, extend equipment run life, and increase engineering efficiency.To learn more, visit .About ROAM-AI LLCHeadquartered in Oklahoma City, ROAM-AI helps energy companies turn data and AI into operational results. Built by operators, for operators, ROAM-AI delivers a patented autonomous ESP optimization solution, along with solutions for chemical management and wellsite monitoring that increase production, improve reliability, and reduce costs. The ROAM-AI Technology Platform connects trusted data, application deployment, and field equipment, enabling teams to build and scale AI-powered solutions with enterprise safeguards. For more information, visit roam-ai.

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ROAM-AI Launches Virtual Engineer for ESP Optimization News Provided By ROAM-AI LLC October 28, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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