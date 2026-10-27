Rafi Toledano's Sorrento Property Group Unveils Plans For University Of South Florida Scholarship

Rafi Toledano, Founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group

Rafi Toledano, Founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group

Planned scholarship will support USF students in business, finance, entrepreneurship and real estate as the first step in a long-term education program

- Rafi Toledano, Founder & CEO, Sorrento Property GroupNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sorrento Property Group, the multifamily real estate investment firm led by founder and CEO Rafi Toledano, is developing a scholarship for students at the University of South Florida, as reported by Yahoo Finance. The planned Sorrento Property Group Scholarship will provide financial assistance to USF students and serve as the first step in a broader, long-term education program tied to the communities where the company is active.“Education can change the direction of someone's life,” said Rafi Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group.“We want to support students who are putting in the work to build a future for themselves and their families. My goal is to make education a lasting commitment for Sorrento, with a program that grows over time and reaches more students.”Scholarship FocusThe scholarship will give particular attention to students pursuing degrees in business, finance, entrepreneurship and real estate. These fields are closely tied to Sorrento's own work, from assessing investment opportunities to deploying capital and managing operations. The program is aimed at students preparing to enter a profession or start a business of their own, while keeping its wider purpose of supporting access to higher education.“Some of the most important investments we can make aren't in properties - they're in people,” Toledano said.“This scholarship initiative is the beginning of what we hope becomes a much larger commitment to education in the years ahead.”Plans Beyond USFUSF will be the program's starting point. The USF scholarship is still in development. As it takes shape, Sorrento intends to explore scholarship opportunities and partnerships with other colleges and universities in communities where the company is active. The company plans to use the first program as a model for future efforts rather than treat it as a one-time contribution.“We want this to be the beginning, not the end, of what we do in education,” Toledano said.“As Sorrento grows, I want our ability to support students and create opportunities to grow with it.”The scholarship program complements Sorrento's core real estate business. It gives the company another way to invest in the people who will live, work and build businesses in its communities.About Sorrento Property GroupSorrento Property Group is a privately held multifamily real estate investment and operating company founded by CEO Rafi Toledano. The firm acquires and repositions garden-style apartment communities in growing markets across the United States, combining disciplined investment with hands-on operations to create better homes and stronger communities. Learn more at sorrentoprop.

Michael P.

Sorrento Property Group

+1 212-224-9527

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Rafi Toledano's Sorrento Property Group Unveils Plans for University of South Florida Scholarship News Provided By Sorrento Property Group October 28, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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