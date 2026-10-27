Cade & Associates Launches Certified Business Valuation Services Led By Trent Cade, CPA, ABV

Business Valuation Experts

Carolina accounting and advisory firm expands services to support business owners, attorneys, and lenders with credentialed valuations

- Trent Cade, CPA, ABV

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cade & Associates, a Ph.D.-led accounting and advisory firm serving businesses and individuals across North and South Carolina, today announced that it now provides certified business valuation services. The firm's valuation team is led by Trent Cade, CPA, ABV, who holds the Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) designation.

The new service gives business owners, attorneys, lenders, and financial professionals access to credentialed, independent valuations for a wide range of needs, including:

.Mergers, acquisitions, and business sales

.Partner buy-ins, buyouts, and ownership transitions

.Litigation support, including shareholder disputes and marital dissolution

.Estate, gift, and tax planning

.Succession planning

.Financial reporting

"Business owners face some of their biggest decisions without a clear picture of what their company is actually worth," said Dr. Jason Cade, Founder and CEO of Cade & Associates. "Adding certified valuations led by Trent lets us give our clients a reliable, defensible number, backed by a credentialed professional, when the stakes are highest."

The ABV designation recognizes demonstrated expertise in business valuation for mergers and acquisitions, litigation, taxation, and financial reporting. Cade also brings extensive experience preparing complex tax returns for high-net-worth individuals and closely held businesses, allowing the firm to connect valuation work with the tax implications that follow a sale, transfer, or restructuring.

"A valuation should do more than produce a figure. It should hold up to scrutiny and help the owner make a better decision," said Trent Cade. "Our goal is to deliver work that clients, their attorneys, and their lenders can rely on."

Valuation services are available to clients throughout North and South Carolina from the firm's offices in Ocean Isle Beach and Salisbury, North Carolina, and Conway and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

About Cade & Associates

Cade & Associates is a Ph.D.-led accounting and advisory firm providing tax planning and preparation, business advisory, business valuation, and financial reporting services to businesses and individuals. The firm serves clients from four offices in Ocean Isle Beach and Salisbury, North Carolina, and Conway and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Learn more at .



Jason C

Cade & Associates

+1 843-248-4633

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cade & Associates Launches Certified Business Valuation Services Led by Trent Cade, CPA, ABV News Provided By Cade & Associates October 28, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.