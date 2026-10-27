Azov Fighter Sentenced To 29 Years By Russia Returns From Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“More wonderful news for the Lviv region. During the latest prisoner exchange, Taras Zvarychuk, a resident of Drohobych who defended Ukraine as part of the Azov Regiment, returned home,” the post reads.

According to the Drohobych City Council, Zvarychuk was born in that city on May 11, 1994.

It is noted that he was among the first volunteers to stand up for his homeland immediately after the Revolution of Dignity and defended his homeland as part of the Azov Regiment.

According to the city council, Zvarychuk was taken prisoner on May 16, 2022. The Russians sentenced him to 25 years in prison, later increasing the term to 29 years-allegedly for terrorism.

“Taras tried for a long time to defend the truth and filed an appeal, but to no avail,” city council officials said.

For a long time, he was held in pretrial detention centers in Rostov, Samara, and later in Novosibirsk.

270 Ukrainians return home in prisoner exchange

“Thanks to the soldier's persistent efforts, he was freed from captivity and returned to his homeland. He is now undergoing rehabilitation along with other soldiers who have been returned home from captivity. His parents and two brothers are awaiting the hero's return,” the city council added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 23, 270 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivit as a result of an exchange.

Illustrative photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram