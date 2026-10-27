Xinruida Launches New RV Air Conditioning Soft Starter To Address Outdoor Cooling Startup Challenges

MENAFN - GetNews)With RV travel becoming a new trend in outdoor leisure, pain points such as difficulty in starting RV air conditioning, generator overload, and equipment damage are becoming increasingly prominent, seriously affecting the comfortable travel experience.relies on more than 20 years of experience in component research and development to launch an air conditioning soft starter designed specifically for RV systems. With hardcore technology, it solves industry pain points and provides efficient, safe, and convenient solutions for outdoor refrigeration of RVs, demonstrating the company's innovative strength in the field of automotive refrigeration accessories.

The core of this RV air conditioning soft starter is equipped with advanced microcontroller technology, which can intelligently adjust the starting voltage and current of the air conditioning compressor, effectively reducing the peak current and power at the moment of starting. It can significantly extend the service life of the compressor, reduce the impact of high-power air conditioning starting on the power grid, avoid voltage fluctuations affecting the operation of other equipment, and meet the special needs of outdoor power supply for RVs.

The product achieves a dual breakthrough in safety and convenience. Adopting embedded system design and fully covered with glue filling technology, it has excellent waterproof performance, which can effectively prevent rainwater from invading the interior and causing electrical short circuits and fires; The shell is made of flame-retardant ABS material, which can effectively prevent safety hazards caused by continuous high temperature and high heat operations, and comprehensively ensure the electrical safety of the RV. At the same time, the product adopts a plug and play design, without the need for professional technical knowledge and complicated wiring. Ordinary users can install it in 30 minutes according to the instructions or video guides, and it is compatible with most mainstream RV air conditioning models.

In terms of protection function, the soft starter is equipped with multiple protections such as overvoltage, overcurrent, overload, and short circuit. It can automatically adjust the peak starting power, effectively preventing the generator from being overloaded and burned out. After testing, it can extend the service life of the air conditioning compressor by 30%. In addition, the design of the dust-proof casing and corrosion-resistant cables enables it to operate stably in complex outdoor environments such as humidity and rough road conditions, adapting to the diverse scenarios of RV travel.

Of particular note is that this product completely solves the problem of starting RV air conditioning, significantly reducing the starting current and allowing small portable generators to easily drive 27000 BTU air conditioning without the need to upgrade heavy generators, greatly reducing user usage costs. Industry insiders say that the Xinruida RV air conditioning soft starter accurately meets market demand, filling the technical gap in the field of outdoor car cooling and starting. In the future, it is expected to promote the upgrading of the RV accessory industry towards convenience and safety, injecting new impetus into the RV travel industry.

About Us

Since its establishment in 2003, Zhuhai Xinruida Electronics Co., Ltd. has been deeply rooted in the electronic components sector for over two decades, consistently dedicated to providing leading comprehensive component solutions for the air conditioning and new energy industries. Through professional expertise and continuous innovation, the company has established a strong brand reputation within the industry.