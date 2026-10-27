When Every Day Matters: How WD Helped Restore A Customer's Supply In Just 14 Days

MENAFN - GetNews)In June 2025, one of WD's long-term customers discovered a critical order entry error during production. Around 10,000 bearing sets had already been delivered, while another 17,000 sets were still in production.

The situation became urgent because the customer's inventory for supplying its own end customers was nearly exhausted. Without a rapid recovery of the correct products, both the customer's production and its downstream supply could be disrupted.

With a significant time difference between both teams, every day's delay further reduced the available recovery window.

The customer immediately turned to WD for support.

A Response Plan in Just Two Hours

WD immediately activated its cross-functional emergency response process.

Sales, purchasing, production and planning teams worked simultaneously to answer three key questions:



Were the required raw materials available?

How quickly could production be arranged? How could supply be restored without compromising quality?

Within just two hours, WD completed the resource assessment, production feasibility analysis and emergency delivery plan.

The same day, both teams agreed to prioritize 5,000 bearing sets as the first emergency shipment.

From 20 Days to 14 Days

The initial delivery estimate was 20 days.

By accelerating raw material procurement, optimizing production scheduling and closely coordinating across departments, WD continuously reduced waiting time throughout the process.

Production started on Day 12, and the first 5,000 bearing sets were delivered on Day 14-six days earlier than originally planned.

For the customer, those six days meant more than a shorter lead time. They provided valuable time to restore supply and avoid production interruptions.

Project Results

The first shipment reached the customer on schedule, helping restore the supply of the correct products while reducing the risk of supply chain disruption and supporting continuous production.

Project Highlights



Emergency response plan completed in 2 hours

First emergency shipment delivered in 14 days 6 days faster than the original delivery schedule

What Made the Difference?

Rapid Response

Cross-functional collaboration enabled resource evaluation and emergency planning within just two hours.

Flexible Manufacturing

Production schedules were quickly adjusted to prioritize critical orders without compromising quality.

Supply Chain Collaboration

Purchasing, production and planning teams worked together to accelerate every stage of the process.

A Commitment to Customer Business Continuity

For WD, fast delivery is about more than just reducing lead time. It is about helping customers reduce supply chain risk, restore supply quickly, and keep production running when every day matters.

About Us

WD Bearing Group is proud to manufacture products in accordance with Six Sigma principles and quality management systems including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and IATF 16949. We continuously invest in advanced machining equipment, professional bearing software, and highly skilled employees.