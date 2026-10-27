Solar Cable Factory Audits Focus On Ten Key Questions For Quality Control

For solar cable distributors, importers, OEM buyers and EPC contractors, choosing the wrong supplier can lead to project delays, inconsistent products and costly after-sales problems.

A practical solar cable factory audit helps you verify whether a supplier can meet your technical requirements and support repeat orders. Whether you conduct an on-site inspection or a remote assessment, these 10 questions will help you make a more informed decision.

1. Does the Supplier Have Its Own Manufacturing Facility?

Start by confirming whether the supplier manufactures solar cables in-house or outsources production.

Ask about its production lines, workshop facilities, manufacturing processes and monthly output. A factory tour or live production video can help you understand its actual capabilities.

VAZPO has specialized in photovoltaic cables since 2013, with dedicated PV cable production lines and an in-house irradiation workshop. When evaluating any manufacturer, verify its facilities alongside its production records and capacity for your specific order.

2. Can the Supplier Provide the Required Certificates and Datasheets?

Before requesting a quotation, clarify the applicable product standard, voltage rating, cable size and destination market.

Ask for the relevant TÜV certification, CE documentation and applicable RoHS or REACH information. Depending on the product, EN 50618 and IEC 62930 may also be relevant.

Check that the certificate scope matches the exact cable model. The product datasheet, quotation and certification documents should describe a consistent product.

Audit tip: Do not assume that one certificate automatically covers every cable size, conductor construction or voltage rating offered by the same supplier.

3. How Does the Factory Control Raw Material Quality?

Conductor materials, insulation compounds and sheath materials all influence cable performance.

Ask how incoming materials are inspected, how specifications are verified and how nonconforming materials are handled.

If you are comparing traditional copper solar cables with VAZPO TCA Solar Cable, request the applicable conductor specifications and electrical test data rather than comparing purchase prices alone.

TCA uses a tinned copper-based conductor structure. Buyers should evaluate its documented electrical performance, construction and compliance with the requirements of their intended application.

4. Does the Factory Control Its Irradiation Process?

Irradiation cross-linking is an important manufacturing process for many photovoltaic cables designed for outdoor use.

Ask whether irradiation is performed in-house or outsourced, what equipment is used and how the process is monitored. You should also request relevant test reports to verify the finished cable's specified performance.

VAZPO operates its own irradiation facilities, including seven irradiation cross-linking lines. In-house processing allows closer coordination between manufacturing and irradiation.

However, equipment alone does not prove product quality. A proper audit should also examine process controls, inspection records and applicable test results.

5. What Quality Control Procedures Are Used?

A reliable solar cable factory should control quality throughout production rather than relying exclusively on final inspection.

Ask whether the manufacturer has documented procedures for:

Incoming Quality Control (IQC)

In-Process Quality Control (IPQC)

Final Quality Control (FQC)

Outgoing Quality Control (OQC)

Relevant inspection items may include conductor dimensions, insulation and sheath thickness, cable diameter, surface appearance, printing accuracy and electrical performance.

Request representative inspection records and ask how defects are recorded, investigated and corrected. Clear procedures and traceable records provide stronger evidence than general claims about product quality.

6. Can You Review Test Reports for the Exact Product?

Certificates, type-test reports and routine production inspection records serve different purposes. Buyers should understand which documents are available and what each one demonstrates.

Depending on the applicable product requirements, relevant tests may include conductor resistance, insulation resistance, voltage withstand, dimensional measurements and mechanical or thermal tests.

Ask the supplier which tests are performed on every production batch and which are conducted periodically or as type tests.

For large orders, consider agreeing on inspection criteria and arranging independent third-party testing where appropriate.

7. How Should You Inspect a Solar Cable Sample?

A sample allows you to compare the physical product with the quotation and datasheet before approving bulk production.

Check the following items: