Innovative 4-Inch TFT LCD Module Delivers Stable Performance For Industrial Instruments

MENAFN - GetNews)Looking for a compact and dependable display solution for your test meters, measuring devices and industrial instruments? Our 4 inch TFT LCD Module is built specifically for instrument equipment that requires consistent, long-running visual output without flickering, color drift or abnormal shutdown.

Designed with industrial-grade components and optimized backlight control, this 4-inch TFT screen maintains stable image output under continuous working conditions. It clearly presents measurement data, waveform charts, parameter menus and alarm prompts, helping operators read accurate real-time information reliably.

We support mainstream interface options including RGB, SPI and MCU, which can be easily integrated with embedded boards, microcontrollers and existing instrument hardware. Touch options (resistive touch / capacitive touch) are available on request if your project needs interactive operation.

This module passes strict aging, temperature cycling and vibration tests. It works steadily in a wide temperature range, resisting interference from factory electromagnetic noise, humidity and minor vibration - critical features for lab analysis equipment, portable testers, calibration instruments and field measurement devices.

Customization is available: adjust resolution, brightness, cover glass, FPC pin definition and optical bonding as your project demands. We offer sample support, fast technical documentation and stable mass supply for OEM & ODM orders.

Whether you are developing medical testing instruments, environmental detectors, power monitoring meters or handheld analytical devices, our 4 inch TFT LCD module delivers the stable performance your instrument equipment deserves.

Contact our team today to get datasheet, sample quotation and technical support.

About Us

Shenzhen Xunrui Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2016, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales and service of liquid crystal modules. The company boasts strong R&D capabilities, advanced production equipment and a united and progressive management team.