Azerbaijan's Electricity Exports To Russia Rise 11.1% In Eight Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the period from January through August of this year, Azerbaijan exported 83.583 million kWh of electricity worth $3.617 million to Russia.

According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the State Statistics Committee, electricity exports to Russia increased by $372,000, or 11.5%, in value terms, and by 8.324 million kWh, or 11.1%, in volume terms compared to the same period in 2025.

At the same time, in the first eight months of 2026, Azerbaijan imported 53.153 million kWh of electricity worth $2.078 million from Russia.

This indicator decreased by $21,000, or 1%, in value terms, and by 2.011 million kWh, or 10.7%, in volume terms compared to the same period last year.

In the first eight months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported a total of 319.039 million kWh of electricity to three countries - Russia, Georgia, and Iran. The value of exports stood at $16.629 million. Compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijan's electricity exports declined by $36.1 million, or 3.2 times, in value terms, and by 600.9 million kWh, or 2.8 times, in physical volume.

In addition, during the first eight months of this year, Azerbaijan imported 143.724 million kWh of electricity from the aforementioned countries. The value of these imports totaled $7.094 million. This represents an increase of $2.146 million, or 43.4%, in value terms, and an increase of 28.1 million kWh, or 24.3%, in volume terms, compared to the same period last year.

In Azerbaijan, the electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector generated output worth 2.37 billion manat ($1.39 billion) and provided services from January through August 2026. The value of output produced in the water supply, wastewater treatment, and recycling sector amounted to 448.5 million manat ($263.8 million).