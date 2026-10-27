Threed Capital Inc. Releases Results For The Year Ended June 30, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the“Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce its audited annual results for the year ended June 30, 2026. As at June 30, 2026, the Company had cash, investments and digital assets of $17.6 million. As at June 30, 2026, net asset value per share was $0.20 as compared to $0.40 as at June 30, 2025. (See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere) Financial Highlights for the year ended June 30, 2026 with comparatives:

Operating Results June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Net investment and digital assets losses $ (9,966,886 ) $ (15,988,380) Operating, general and administrative expenses (3,251,992 ) (3,717,125) Net loss for the year (12,838,706 ) (18,852,413) Total comprehensive loss for the year (12,839,467 ) (18,852,355) Loss per common share (0.14 ) (0.29) Diluted loss per common share (0.14 ) (0.29)





Consolidated statement of financial position highlights June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Cash $ 210,275 $ 5,286 Investments, at fair value 16,345,589 25,603,448 Digital assets, at fair value 1,072,671 3,214,059 Total assets 19,690,718 31,429,715 Total liabilities 818,807 977,781 Share capital, contributed surplus, warrants 157,417,823 156,158,379 Foreign currency translation reserve 874,399 875,160 Deficit (139,420,311 ) (126,581,605)

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD, stated,“Fiscal 2026 was a challenging year, as we experienced a decline in the fair value of several of our investment portfolio holdings and digital assets. We made the strategic decision to exit certain investment positions and deploy capital into more promising investments that we believe offer higher return prospects. Our strategy continues to focus on identifying opportunities in sectors with significant growth potential.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to“net asset value per share” (“NAV”) which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in ThreeD's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding our performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

For further information: Matthew Davis, CPA Chief Financial Officer

... Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward- looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.