Ryde Group Ltd Class Action Reminder Robbins LLP Encourages RYDE Investors To Contact The Firm For Information About Their Rights

The lawsuit alleges that Ryde's stock price was artificially inflated through a stock-promotion campaign and that defendants failed to disclose the alleged activity to investors.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP prior to the November 9, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was RYDE Sued?

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

(1) RYDE was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals;

(2) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign;

(3) RYDE's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and

(4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did RYDE Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that in the weeks and months leading up to the collapse, RYDE's share price surged from an initial public offering (“IPO”) price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $22.49 despite no fundamental changes to the Company or news to justify the spike. Plaintiff further alleges that Investigations and public reports revealed that RYDE utilized social media to orchestrate an illicit“pump-and- dump” promotion scheme to defraud investors. These reports detail how impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touted RYDE in online forums, chat groups, and through social media posts with sensational but baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

However, on September 11, 2024, RYDE's share price abruptly crashed approximately 75%, to $5.50. Since then, the Company's share price has rapidly declined to approximately $0.50.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the RYDE Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ryde Group Ltd securities between March 6, 2024 and September 11, 2024. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP before the November 9, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Ryde Group Ltd securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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