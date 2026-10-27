Dunn Recovery Offers Same-Day Drug And Alcohol Detox In Riverside County

The outdoor pool area at Dunn Recovery, a six-bed drug and alcohol detox and residential treatment center in Wildomar, Riverside County.

For many people, recovery begins with a single phone call. Dunn Recovery answers admissions 24/7 in Riverside County. (Illustrative image)

Family and personal support are central to recovery. Dunn Recovery offers family programs and couples rehab. (Illustrative image)

After detox, residential treatment gives clients time and space to focus on lasting recovery. (Illustrative image)

Six-bed, Joint Commission–accredited detox and residential rehab in Wildomar, CA, answers admissions 24/7 for Temecula, Murrieta and the Inland Empire.

WILDOMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For families searching for drug and alcohol detox in Riverside County, the hardest part is often the wait. Dunn Recovery, a licensed detox and residential treatment center in Wildomar, California, is removing it. The six-bed facility answers admissions calls 24 hours a day and can often admit a client the same day they call, when a bed is open and the placement is clinically appropriate.

Dunn Recovery is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS license #330221AP) and has been accredited by The Joint Commission since February 2025. Most addiction treatment centers care for 30 or more people at once. Dunn Recovery treats a maximum of six clients in a single residential home. There is one location, one team and no waiting list.

Why Detox Alone Isn't Enough

Withdrawal is the stage people fear most. It is also the stage most likely to end in relapse when someone attempts it at home. Alcohol detox and benzodiazepine withdrawal can be dangerous, and in some cases life-threatening, without supervision. Opioid and fentanyl withdrawal is rarely fatal but is one of the hardest to push through alone.

At Dunn Recovery, medically supervised detox is stage one of two. Staff are on site around the clock, including overnight, when withdrawal symptoms are often at their worst. Once detox is complete, clients move directly into residential treatment in the same house, with the same team. There is no transfer, no second intake and no gap in care.

"Somebody Notices"

"When someone finally says 'I'm ready,' that window can close in hours," said [NAME], [TITLE] of Dunn Recovery. "Being six beds means the person who answers the phone knows exactly what's available, and we can often have someone safely in detox that same day. In a large facility, a hard night can go unnoticed until the morning shift change. In a house with six people, somebody notices. That's the whole point of how we're built."

Detox and Rehab for Alcohol and Drug Addiction

Alcohol use disorder is the most common reason people come to Dunn Recovery. The center also provides detox and inpatient rehab for heroin, fentanyl and other opioids, benzodiazepines, cocaine and methamphetamine. Programs include:

- Drug and alcohol detox: 24/7 on-site staff, home-cooked meals and an individualized plan from the first night

- Residential treatment (inpatient rehab): individual therapy, small group sessions and a structured daily routine

- Alcohol rehab: detox and residential care for alcohol addiction in one continuous stay

- Dual diagnosis treatment: care for co-occurring mental health conditions and substance use

- Couples rehab: partners admitted and treated together

- Family program, interventions and aftercare: support for loved ones and a written plan for life after treatment

Same-Day Admission and PPO Insurance

Getting started takes one phone call. Admissions staff answer at any hour and ask about the situation. They tell callers honestly whether Dunn Recovery is the right fit, and refer them elsewhere if it isn't.

Dunn Recovery is out of network with all insurance carriers and works with most PPO plans on an out-of-network basis. Staff verify PPO benefits free of charge while the caller is on the phone, and payment plans are available. The center does not accept HMO plans, Medi-Cal, Medicare or Medicaid, but will help those callers find another program.

The facility at 22650 Lost Road in Wildomar is about 8 minutes from Murrieta, 10 minutes from Lake Elsinore, 15 minutes from Temecula, 20 minutes from Menifee and 45 minutes from Riverside.

About Dunn Recovery

Dunn Recovery is a six-bed drug and alcohol detox and residential treatment center in Wildomar, California, serving Riverside County and the Inland Empire. It is operated by Dunn Recovery and Behavioral Healthcare Services, LLC. The facility is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (#330221AP) and accredited by The Joint Commission. Dunn Recovery treats men and women for alcohol, opioid, fentanyl, benzodiazepine, cocaine and methamphetamine addiction, and same-day admission is often available. Learn more at dunnrecovery or call (951) 566-6154, 24/7.

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Dunn Recovery Offers Same-Day Drug and Alcohol Detox in Riverside County News Provided By Optifi October 27, 2026, 23:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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