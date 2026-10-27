TSLA Stock Rises As Cybercabs Overtake Model Ys In Authorized Texas Robotaxi Fleet



As recently as early October, the registry showed roughly 319 Cybercabs against 420 Model Ys.

The DMV data only shows the number of vehicles that are authorized for robotaxi operations but not whether the vehicles are operating on the roads. Tesla said during its third-quarter earnings call last week that the company is looking to add Cybercabs in Dallas next month.

Tesla's (TSLA) purpose-built Cybercab has, for the first time, become the majority vehicle in the company's authorized robotaxi fleet in Texas, according to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to the data from the department, Tesla has 1,051 vehicles authorized. Of those, 544 are Cybercabs, and 507 are Model Ys. The crossover marks a clear shift from earlier in October, when Model Ys still outnumbered the dedicated robotaxi vehicle.

TSLA stock closed 4% higher on Tuesday, continuing the rally from Monday.

Cybercabs Dominate Fleet

The Cybercab is Tesla's steering-wheel-free robotaxi designed specifically for unsupervised operation. Tesla kicked off robotaxi operations in June 2025 with Model Y vehicles alone and added the Cybercab to its fleet in September this year.

As recently as early October, the registry showed roughly 319 Cybercabs against 420 Model Ys. In the weeks since, Tesla has added hundreds of the two-seat vehicles while the Model Y count has grown more slowly. Cybercabs now represent just over half of the authorized Texas fleet.

The DMV data only shows the number of vehicles that are authorized for robotaxi operations but not whether the vehicles are operating on the roads or offering rides to customers.

TSLA's Robotaxi Plans

Tesla operates robotaxis in Austin, Houston, and Dallas in Texas and in parts of Florida. Cybercab, however, is limited to Austin alone. Tesla said during its third-quarter earnings call last week that the company is looking to add Cybercabs in Dallas next month.

“We launched in Austin, but that's only because we had some cabs, and we want to swarm Austin with Cybercabs everywhere. There's no fundamental reason that we are limited to Austin,” Tesla's VP of AI Ashok Elluswamy said.

Company management also said that they are looking to get Cybercabs to fleet customers by the end of this year instead of deploying them into its own fleet. However, a vast majority of Cybercabs will essentially be Tesla-owned, they noted.

“We've definitely been bursting the Cybercab line to see how fast we can run it,” VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy said about ongoing production at the company's gigafactory in Texas.“Right now, we're building at the rate that the Robotaxi service needs the vehicles.”

According to Ark Invest's Tasha Keeney, robotaxis will be the key value driver for Tesla. ARK's model assigns roughly 80% of Tesla's 2031 enterprise value to robotaxis. The firm's base-case price target stands at $4,400 per share by 2031, with Optimus humanoid robot projected to contribute around 14% of enterprise value at roughly one million units.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user cheered the scaling of the robotaxi network.

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Another, however, raised doubts about Tesla's technology aimed at vehicle autonomy.

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TSLA stock has dropped 9% year-to-date.

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