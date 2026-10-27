Vijender Gupta Advocates For Gender Neutral Reforms In Indian Legislatures

Push for Gender-Neutral Parliamentary Rules

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta called for gender-neutral parliamentary rules, constitutional safeguards and modernisation of legislative procedures at the meeting of the Committee on Formulation of Model Rules for Uniformity in the Procedure and Conduct of Business in Legislative Bodies in India. According to an official release, calling for comprehensive parliamentary reforms, Gupta emphasised the need for gender-neutral legislative rules, arguing that masculine expressions retained under conventions derived from the General Clauses Act, 1897, must give way to language reflecting contemporary democratic realities. He observed that recognition of Nari Shakti must extend to the rules governing India's democratic institutions.

The meeting was chaired by the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana. Welcoming the Presiding Officers, Gupta recalled the Committee's preliminary meeting in Mysore on May 12, following the decision at the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna to develop a common procedural framework. Appreciating the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat for preparing the draft report, he stressed that the exercise must identify ambiguities, draw upon effective parliamentary practices and deliver substantive institutional reforms.

Digital Transformation in Legislative Bodies

The entire meeting was conducted in a paperless manner, reflecting the growing adoption of digital practices in legislative institutions. According to an environmental impact assessment done by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the digital circulation of 12 sets of documents, comprising 1,521 pages each, resulted in estimated savings of 18,252 sheets of paper, the equivalent of approximately 4.4 trees and 18,252 litres of water, along with an estimated reduction of 182.5 kg of CO2-equivalent emissions.

Constitutional Frameworks and Procedural Reforms

Emphasising constitutional safeguards, Gupta maintained that the Model Rules must recognise the distinct legal frameworks of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, whose Legislatures function under constitutional provisions and specific statutes, including the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. He sought appropriate provisions for bicameral Legislatures, including Legislative Councils, their Presiding Officers, Secretariat officials and reciprocal arrangements. He also recommended clarity on elections to presiding offices, the nomination of the Panel of Chairpersons, and the delegation of the Speaker's functions. Cautioning that quorum requirements could be changed only through legislation, he opposed unnecessary duplication of constitutional and statutory provisions, including those governing Addresses by the President, Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

Enhancing Legislative Functioning and Scrutiny

On legislative functioning, Gupta supported three annual sessions, Budget, Monsoon and Winter, along with a minimum of 30 sittings for all State Legislatures, as discussed at the 86th Conference of Presiding Officers, while protecting higher statutory requirements and the quality of deliberations. With the growing adoption of Digital Sansad, e-Vidhan and the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), he advocated formal recognition of electronic notices, summons, petitions and procedural communications.

Placing legislative scrutiny at the centre of parliamentary reform, he urged that Bills be accompanied by financial, administrative and legal information, including Financial Memoranda and details of delegated legislative powers. He supported advance electronic circulation of Bills and authorised translations, and, where appropriate, their referral to Select Committees or Department-related Standing Committees for expert consultation and public feedback.

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