Smile Dental Care Earns A 95 Dental.Me Score And 5.0 Rating Behind Dr. Helen Pavon Pozo's Integral Approach

Dental treatment room with chair and city view window at Smile Dental Care in Miami

Dentist in mask examining an older patient's teeth in treatment chair at Smile Dental Care

Smile Dental Care in Miami, FL

SMILE DENTAL CARE - Dental Verified, Score 95

The Miami practice pairs comprehensive family dentistry - from implants to emergency care - with Saturday hours and a whole-patient philosophy.

- Smile Dental CareMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On NW 42nd Avenue, Smile Dental Care has built its practice around a deceptively simple idea: that a healthy smile cannot be separated from a healthy person. That philosophy, championed by Dr. Helen Pavon Pozo, has helped the practice earn a 95 Dental Score and a 5.0-star average rating across 13 reviews - numbers that reflect a dental home where comprehensive care and genuine attentiveness are treated as inseparable.An Integral Approach to Oral HealthSmile Dental Care describes its guiding method as an enfoque integral, or integral approach - one that examines the relationship between a patient's teeth, gums, and overall health before recommending treatment. Rather than isolating a cavity or a cracked tooth as a standalone problem, the practice considers how oral health connects to a patient's broader wellbeing, a perspective that shapes everything from a routine cleaning to a full restorative plan. That connective thinking is paired with advanced dental technology, used specifically to keep treatments precise and comfortable rather than as a showpiece for its own sake.The Dentist Behind the PracticeDr. Helen Pavon Pozo leads Smile Dental Care with a stated commitment to dentistry that is honest, modern, and centered on each patient's complete wellbeing. From the start of her career, she has worked to create a space where patients feel heard, respected, and safe while receiving treatments that meet high professional standards. She describes her practice as one that combines advanced technology, continuous professional development, and a human, personal touch - a blend she sees as essential to good care rather than optional polish.That commitment comes through directly in her own words. "A healthy smile goes beyond aesthetics - it impacts confidence, overall health, and quality of life," says Dr. Pavon Pozo, describing the belief at the center of her practice. For her, the greatest reward of the work is walking alongside patients through their dental care, educating them, and building personalized solutions suited to each stage of life. Smile Dental Care, in her telling, grew directly out of that vision: a clinic where clinical excellence meets warmth, ethics, and genuine commitment to the community it serves.Comprehensive Care Under One RoofFew neighborhood practices cover as much ground as Smile Dental Care does without referring patients elsewhere. The office handles bonding for small chips and cracks, crowns and bridges for significant tooth loss, dental implants described as the most durable tooth-replacement option available today, and fillings to strengthen and heal damaged teeth. It also performs oral cancer screenings designed to catch disease at a curable stage, orthodontic treatment to guide teeth into proper position, and periodontal therapy aimed at preventing gum disease from progressing to tooth loss.Patients seeking cosmetic improvement can turn to porcelain veneers for larger chips, cracks, and reshaping, or teeth whitening to brighten a dulled or discolored smile, while those needing functional solutions are served through removable dentures, root canal therapy to save an infected tooth, and sealants that protect children's teeth from decay. The practice also treats TMJ/TMD disorders for patients dealing with chronic jaw pain, alongside the professional cleanings and exams that form the backbone of everyday preventive care.Dental emergencies are built into the practice's scope of care as well. The office treats a range of traumatic dental injuries, including chipped, loosened, or completely knocked-out teeth, and asks patients to call directly for guidance. For injuries that are severe or life-threatening, the practice is direct in advising patients to call 911 or go straight to the nearest hospital emergency room. That clear-eyed distinction reflects a practice that wants to be a dependable first call, not a source of confusion, when a dental crisis strikes.The Patient Experience and Community RootsSmile Dental Care invites patients to visit the office at any time during business hours - an open-door approach that signals how central accessibility is to its culture. New patients are guided through a defined first-visit process built to lay the groundwork for the relationship ahead: the office gathers important information, including medical history, and makes a point of giving patients time to get to know their dentist. Prospective patients can save time by printing and completing new-patient forms before their appointment, and the practice provides a map, directions, payment policies, and staff information up front so nothing about that first visit feels uncertain.The practice frames its mission in explicit terms: listening to the people it has the privilege of serving, earning the trust and respect of patients, the profession, and the community, exceeding expectations, maintaining a creative, stimulating, and compassionate professional environment, and pursuing continuous improvement at every level.Access and HoursSmile Dental Care keeps a schedule built around working families - open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the office closed Sunday and Monday. That Saturday availability, in particular, gives patients who cannot take time off during the workweek a reliable path to both routine and restorative care. The office is located at 860 NW 42 Avenue, Suite 407, in Miami, and welcomes calls and inquiries directly for scheduling, insurance questions, and emergency guidance.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat services does Smile Dental Care provide?The practice offers a full range of general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, including bonding, crowns and bridges, dental implants, fillings, oral cancer screenings, orthodontic treatment, periodontal therapy, porcelain veneers, professional cleanings, removable dentures, root canal therapy, sealants, teeth whitening, and TMJ/TMD treatment.Does Smile Dental Care treat dental emergencies?Yes. The practice treats traumatic dental injuries such as chipped, loosened, or knocked-out teeth and asks patients to call the office directly for guidance, while directing patients with severe or life-threatening injuries to call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room.What should I expect at my first visit?New patients can expect the office to gather their medical history and take time for them to get acquainted with their dentist. Patients can save time by printing and completing new-patient forms before their appointment.What are Smile Dental Care's office hours?The practice is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office is closed Sunday and Monday.Where is Smile Dental Care located?The practice is located at 860 NW 42 Avenue, Suite 407, Miami, FL, and patients are welcome to visit during any business hours.About Smile Dental CareSmile Dental Care is a general and family dental practice in Miami, Florida, led by Dr. Helen Pavon Pozo. The practice offers a comprehensive range of preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dental services built around an integral approach connecting oral health to overall wellbeing. Smile Dental Care holds a 95 Dental Score and a 5.0-star average rating across 13 patient reviews.For more information about Smile Dental Care, visit smiledentalcare.Verified Dental profile:Miami dentists on Dental: fl/miami/Dental:

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Smile Dental Care Earns a 95 Dental Score and 5.0 Rating Behind Dr. Helen Pavon Pozo's Integral Approach News Provided By Dental October 27, 2026, 23:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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