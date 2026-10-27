WORLD WAR II, SECRET ALLIANCES AND FAMILY LEGACIES COLLIDE IN NEW HISTORICAL NOVEL

'The Green Murphy Succession: Book 1-War, Power, and Bloodlines' Releasing on Veteran's Day

Veteran and Award-winning author, Glenn Sturm

~Glenn Sturm's 'The Green Murphy Succession', an Epic Saga of World War II Fighter Pilots, Brotherhood, and the Burdens of Inheritance Releases on Veterans Day~

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- War can shape history, but its deepest consequences often emerge generations later. In his upcoming historical novel, The Green Murphy Succession: Book 1-War, Power, and Bloodlines, award-winning author Glenn Sturm explores how courage, loyalty, faith, and the choices made in wartime can define families long after the fighting ends. The book is published by E&R Publishers.Scheduled for release on Veterans Day, November 11, 2026, and available for pre-order on Amazon, the novel opens during World War II, introducing Benjamin Green and Paul Murphy, two young fighter pilots serving in the United States Army Air Forces. Forged by the demands of combat and bound by a shared sense of duty, the men develop a friendship that becomes the foundation of a legacy extending far beyond their own lives.As the story unfolds, Sturm moves beyond the aerial battles of World War II to examine the secret efforts surrounding the establishment of Israel and the strategic tensions of the early Cold War. Against this turbulent historical backdrop, the novel explores the personal costs of conflict, the complexities of loyalty and the responsibilities inherited by subsequent generations.At the heart of the story lies a question that resonates across eras: What does it mean to honor the past while choosing a different future? As Benjamin Green and Paul Murphy confront the demands of war and the expectations attached to their family histories, their decisions begin shaping a succession that will extend into future conflicts.Blending historical realism with character-driven storytelling, The Green Murphy Succession launches a multibook saga following the Green and Murphy families through pivotal conflicts that shaped the modern world, including World War II, the Vietnam War, and conflicts in the Middle East.More than a story of military action, the novel examines the enduring bonds of brotherhood, the influence of faith, and the complicated relationship between personal ambition and inherited obligation. Sturm presents war not simply as a series of battles, but as a force that shapes identities, relationships, and the values passed from one generation to the next.With its combination of military history, family drama, and geopolitical intrigue, The Green Murphy Succession offers readers an expansive look at the human stories behind the conflicts that helped define the twentieth century.ABOUT GLENN STURMGlenn Sturm's life and career have been shaped by military service, leadership, and the resilience to face life's toughest challenges. Inspired by his father, a military officer who served more than 30 years in the U.S. military, including experiences during the Gulf War, Glenn embraced the values of discipline, communication, duty, and perseverance. His father's example became a lasting influence on Glenn's approach to leadership and adversity.Glenn is a four-time bestselling author, photographic artist, philanthropist, and graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law, where he earned honors and was inducted into the prestigious Order of the Coif., Sturm brings a distinctive perspective to his work.A 17-year cancer survivor, he draws on his personal journey to explore resilience, hope, and the enduring power of the human spirit. Visit him online at .For media requests, please contact

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WORLD WAR II, SECRET ALLIANCES AND FAMILY LEGACIES COLLIDE IN NEW HISTORICAL NOVEL News Provided By Allen Media Strategies October 27, 2026, 23:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Military Industry



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