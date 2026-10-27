Umpqua Dairy Earns Its Fifth Consecutive Irving B. Weber Award For Total Quality Excellence

John Harvey and Marty Weaver from Umpqua Dairy Products Company accept the Irving B. Weber Award from Amanda Moore for Total Quality Excellence at the QCS Awards Gala

Marty Weaver and John Harvey from Umpqua Dairy Products Company with the 2026 Irving B. Weber Award for Total Quality Excellence

Roseburg, Oregon, dairy earns prestigious QCS honor for the 12th time

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Umpqua Dairy Products Company of Roseburg, Oregon, has once again earned the Irving B. Weber Award for Total Quality Excellence, the highest honor presented through the QCS Purchasing Cooperative's Dairy Quality Excellence Program. The award was announced during the Celebration Gala at the 2026 QCS Annual Conference in Plano, Texas.The 2026 honor marks an extraordinary fifth consecutive Weber Award for Umpqua Dairy and the company's 12th Weber Award overall. Umpqua has also been named a Weber Award finalist 25 times, demonstrating a sustained commitment to product quality, food safety, and operational excellence.“Winning the Weber Award once is a significant achievement. Earning it five years in a row speaks to a culture of quality that is deeply embedded throughout Umpqua Dairy,” said QCS Purchasing Cooperative President and CEO Ken Klug.“Their team continues to set an exceptionally high standard, and we are proud to recognize that commitment.”Umpqua Dairy was a 2026 Dairy Quality Excellence Award winner and Weber Award finalist in two categories, Cultured Products and Ice Cream.The Irving B. Weber Award for Total Quality Excellence is the highest recognition in the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Program, which dates to 1944. The program benchmarks participating dairy plants on product quality, food safety, and operational performance, and recognizes companies that consistently demonstrate excellence in product quality across dairy categories.The award is named for Irving B. Weber, whose vision that independent dairies could distinguish themselves through rigorous testing and exceptional product quality guided the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Program for more than 80 years, leaving a lasting legacy of excellence across the industry.“Umpqua Dairy's record in this program is remarkable not simply because of the number of awards they have earned, but because of the consistency required to achieve them,” Klug added.“Quality is something that has to be delivered every day, and Umpqua continues to demonstrate what that looks like.”The Weber Award was presented at the QCS Annual Conference, which brings together leaders from food and beverage manufacturing, procurement, operations, and supplier organizations for education, collaboration, and industry connections.###About QCS Purchasing CooperativeQCS Purchasing Cooperative is a member-owned buying group that serves food and beverage production companies. With deep category expertise and a network of more than 200 national suppliers, QCS provides strategic sourcing, operational solutions, and value-added services across packaging, fleet and logistics, plant operations, and more. Visit qcspurchasing for more information.

Kathy Broniecki

QCS Purchasing Coop

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Umpqua Dairy Earns Its Fifth Consecutive Irving B. Weber Award for Total Quality Excellence News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 27, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.