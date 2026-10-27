Charter One Aviation Launches FIFO Charter Services For Industry Across Australia And The Asia-Pacific

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New FIFO charter capability supports workforce transport for groups of 3 to 300 passengers across Australia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charter One Aviation has launched a new fly-in fly-out (FIFO) charter capability to help mining, agricultural and construction businesses coordinate workforce travel between Australia's capital cities, regional destinations, and project locations in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea (PNG).The new FIFO charter services are designed to assist businesses with workforce transportation, contractor movements, project mobilisation and personnel rotations. With the ability to assist with charter requirements for groups ranging from 3 to 300 passengers, Charter One Aviation helps organisations explore tailored air transport solutions aligned with project schedules, destinations and passenger numbers.Sim Friedman-Bundey, Head of Charter at Charter One Aviation, said the launch reflects the company's commitment to supporting workforce transport requirements across regional industries.“We're pleased to launch this new FIFO charter capability to support the evolving transport needs of Australia's mining, agricultural and construction industries. Businesses operating across regional and remote locations need flexible, reliable ways to move their people, whether they're coordinating a small specialist team or a much larger workforce.“Our goal is to help businesses identify charter solutions that align with their project schedules, passenger numbers and destinations. With the ability to assist with group charter requirements ranging from 3 to 300 passengers, and enquiries spanning Australia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, we look forward to helping organisations explore practical air transport options for their operations.”Businesses can learn more by visiting Charter One Aviation.FIFO Charter Flights for Mining, Agriculture and ConstructionReliable workforce transportation is an important consideration for businesses operating across Australia's mining, agricultural and construction sectors. Projects often require personnel to travel between metropolitan centres and regional or remote locations where scheduled airline services may not align with operational demands.Charter One Aviation's newly launched FIFO charter services offer businesses another option for coordinating group air travel around workforce rotations, project milestones, roster changes and mobilisation schedules.Mining operators, exploration companies, agricultural enterprises, construction contractors and infrastructure developers can explore FIFO charter arrangements suited to their requirements. Whether transporting specialist contractors or larger workforces, businesses can discuss potential solutions based on departure locations, destinations, travel dates and passenger numbers.FIFO Charters for Groups of 3 to 300 PassengersCharter One Aviation can assist with FIFO charter requirements ranging from small teams of three passengers to larger workforce movements of up to 300 passengers.Smaller FIFO charters may suit engineers, project managers, technical specialists and contractors travelling to regional operations. Larger FIFO charter flights may support workforce mobilisation, personnel rotations, project commencement and transport for major industrial and infrastructure projects.Suitable aircraft and charter arrangements depend on passenger numbers, route requirements, aircraft availability and operational considerations. Charter One Aviation can help businesses explore options for both specialised teams and larger groups requiring coordinated transport.Connecting Capital Cities, Regional Australia and International DestinationsThe new FIFO charter capability covers charter requirements connecting Australia's capital cities with regional destinations, helping businesses explore transport options for projects beyond major metropolitan areas.Charter One Aviation can also assist businesses exploring FIFO charter requirements involving Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. These international charter enquiries may support mining, agricultural, construction and other industrial projects requiring workforce transport across the Asia-Pacific region.International FIFO charters are subject to route feasibility, aircraft availability, applicable aviation regulations, border requirements, permits and other operational considerations.Enquire About FIFO Charter ServicesMining, agricultural, construction and infrastructure businesses seeking FIFO charter flights, FIFO charters or tailored group air transport are invited to discuss their requirements with Charter One Aviation.Businesses can provide their departure city, destination, passenger numbers and preferred travel dates to help identify suitable charter options.To learn more about FIFO charter flights and charter services, visit .About Charter One AviationCharter One Aviation provides aviation charter solutions for businesses and organisations requiring tailored air transport. Its newly launched FIFO charter capability is designed to assist mining, agricultural and construction businesses with workforce travel between Australia's capital cities, regional destinations, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, with group requirements ranging from 3 to 300 passengers, subject to aircraft availability, route feasibility and operational requirements.Website:

Sim Friedman-Bundey

Charter One Aviation

+61 420581953

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Charter One Aviation Launches FIFO Charter Services for Industry Across Australia and the Asia-Pacific News Provided By Charter One Aviation October 27, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Mining Industry



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