The Stoic Cult Marks 30 Published Issues Exploring Men's Lives Through Ancient Philosophy

Weekly newsletter works through real reader situations using the ideas of Marcus Aurelius, Seneca and Epictetus

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Stoic Cult, a weekly newsletter published on Substack, takes a different approach to modern Stoicism: working through real, anonymous situations submitted by readers and examining not only what ancient philosophy can teach them, but where its answers fall short.The newsletter focuses on problems men often carry privately: a marriage that has gone quiet, a role held long after it stopped being a choice, or a friendship that ended without an argument. It is written primarily for established men over 40, particularly those it describes as "the man everyone thinks is fine." More than 30 issues have been published to date.Each Sunday, a free letter explores one idea from the Stoics, the Greek and Roman philosophers whose writing on self-command and judgment has found a large modern readership. Paid subscribers also receive Applied Framework, a weekly examination of one anonymized situation submitted by a reader. Each edition examines what the situation reveals, applies Stoic principles and sets out the limits of that advice."Most self-improvement writing promises that its method always works," said Ismael Vara, founder of The Stoic Cult. "We end every issue by showing where Stoicism breaks. A man dealing with a real problem deserves an honest answer, not a slogan."Recent issues have examined a homeowner who saved for six years to buy a house and, two years later, mostly talks about its repairs; a man who discovered his longtime friends had started a second group chat without him; and a volunteer who had chaired a youth soccer league for 12 years but could not find a successor. Readers can submit their own situations by replying to any issue, and submissions are anonymized before publication.About The Stoic CultThe Stoic Cult is a weekly newsletter that applies classical Stoic philosophy to practical problems in modern men's lives, including work, marriage, friendship and responsibility. It also shares Stoic quotes on Instagram stoic) and X (@the_stoic_cult).

Ismael Vara

The Stoic Cult

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Stoic Cult Marks 30 Published Issues Exploring Men's Lives Through Ancient Philosophy News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 27, 2026, 23:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.