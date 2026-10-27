USA Express Inc Selected For Top Global Private Investigation Firm By IAOTB

The International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) will honor USA Express Inc. at their Awards Gala in Miami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- USA Express Inc was recently selected for Top Global Private Investigation Firm for 2027 by the International Association of Top Businesses. Harry Kazakian, founder and CEO, will accept the award at the Annual Awards Gala in December 2027.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Businesses is an honor in itself; only a few businesses in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on the company's accomplishments, achievements, longevity, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala, where businesses are awarded as well, at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.USA Express Legal and Investigative Services Inc. started in 1998 by Harry Kazakian, is a nationally recognized litigation support and private investigation firm serving law firms and legal teams across the United States. They handle investigations and attorney services under one roof - coordinated by one operations team, from intake to filing. They provide the full range of litigation support, all in-house. Their teams are US-based specialists in their discipline, working under one operations model with full visibility across every matter. They are BSIS-licensed, California Department of Insurance-licensed, DOJ-approved, and built around the demands of litigation.Throughout the tenure of this business and the illustrious career of Mr. Kazakian, there have been many awards and accolades received. In 2024, Mr. Kazakian was selected by Marquis Who's Who for a prominent feature in the Los Angeles, California, regional edition of Forbes. Last year he was selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP for his role in successfully starting and running his business. In addition, he was selected for Who's Who of Top Executives. Mr. Kazakian will accept the award for his business, USA Express Inc, for Top Global Private Investigation Firm for 2027. They will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in Miami at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.The President of the International Association of Top Busiesses (IAOTB), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing USA Express Inc. and Mr. Kazakian for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his business' accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Kazakian attributes his success to his persistence and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf and traveling. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) is a division of The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTB's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals and businesses around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTB prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit:

Annette Natoli

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

USA Express Inc Selected for Top Global Private Investigation Firm by IAOTB News Provided By IAOTP October 27, 2026, 23:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.