Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory's“Poetic Parables” Brings Faith And Hope To The 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair

MENAFN - GetNews)"The official book cover of *Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart* by Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory, published by Conquest Literary Media. Featuring white doves, radiant golden light, and heavenly clouds, the cover symbolizes faith, peace, hope, and spiritual renewal. This 72-page inspirational poetry collection shares heartfelt reflections on love, forgiveness, gratitude, and perseverance. The book was featured at the 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, October 7–11, 2026."Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory's *Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart* was featured at the 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, October 7–11. Published by Conquest Literary Media, this 72-page inspirational poetry collection explores faith, hope, love, forgiveness, and spiritual wisdom. Through heartfelt verses, the book encourages readers to embrace life's challenges, discover inner strength, and find inspiration through compassion, perseverance, and spiritual growth.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - October 27, 2026 - Inspirational poetry collection featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, October 7–11, 2026, encourages readers to discover spiritual wisdom, embrace life's challenges, and find strength through faith.

Author Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory shares an uplifting message of faith, hope, and spiritual renewal through her inspirational poetry collection, Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart. The book participated in the 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair, held October 7–11 in Germany, introducing its meaningful themes to an international literary audience.

Published by Conquest Literary Media, this 72-page collection transforms everyday experiences into heartfelt poetic reflections. Exploring love, forgiveness, gratitude, compassion, and perseverance, the book encourages readers to discover wisdom within life's challenges and celebrations.

Where Poetry Meets Spiritual Wisdom

Unlike conventional poetry collections, Poetic Parables blends inspirational verses with the timeless wisdom of parables. Each poem offers reflections on personal growth, spiritual understanding, and maintaining faith through life's uncertainties.

The book's central message, "Listen With Your Heart," reminds readers that meaningful lessons often emerge through compassion, reflection, and trust in God.

A Timely Message of Hope

As individuals navigate emotional struggles and modern life's pressures, Poetic Parables offers encouragement and spiritual reassurance. Its relatable themes inspire readers to embrace gratitude, discover inner strength, and recognize opportunities for growth during difficult seasons.

Whether enjoyed during personal devotion or quiet reflection, the collection provides comfort and inspiration for readers seeking renewed purpose and spiritual connection.

Reaching an International Audience

Participation in the 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair marks an opportunity to introduce the book's inspirational message to a broader audience. Through heartfelt poetry, Platt-Gregory highlights literature's ability to connect people through shared experiences, faith, and hope.

More than a collection of verses, Poetic Parables reminds readers that every challenge can offer valuable lessons and renewed strength.

About the Author

Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory is the author of Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart, an inspirational poetry collection exploring faith, compassion, perseverance, and spiritual wisdom. Her writing encourages readers to approach life's journey with gratitude and an open heart.

Book Details

Title: Poetic Parables: Listen With Your Heart Author: Alvina Y. Platt-Gregory Publisher: Conquest Literary Media Publication Date: August 21, 2026 Format: Paperback | 72 Pages Category: Inspirational / Religious Poetry Event: Frankfurt Book Fair 2026 Availability: Amazon