Majority Stake In Apollo Wellness Centers Acquired Launching On Doc-Rx Telehealth And U.S. Peptide Platform With Stand Up Wellness Clinics For Sibannac, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SNNC)

MENAFN - GetNews) $SNNC Also Signed a Letter of Intent for Collaboration and Potential Reverse Merger with Projected Revenue Boost from Two Strategic Partners

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ - October 27, 2026 - Sibannac, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SNNC), a plant-medicine and wellness company advancing research, cultivation and therapeutic applications for mental health and wellness, has now announced that it holds a 51% majority interest in Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc., a joint venture formed with Doc-Rx, LLC under an agreement dated October 1, 2026.

Apollo begins with access to the platform Doc-Rx, already operates: telehealth, partner 503A compounding pharmacies, peptides made in the United States from raw material to finished product, and health tracking, all for licensed professional use. Apollo's main growth plan is to stand up wellness clinics under the Apollo Wellness Centers brand.

The SNNC 51% interest gives it the controlling position in Apollo. Doc-Rx is an SNNC partner in the venture. The joint venture agreement sets out how Apollo is to earn revenue.

Doc-Rx provides HIPAA-protected telehealth in which licensed clinicians meet patients online and prescribe. Prescriptions are filled through Doc-Rx's partner 503A compounding pharmacies, which keep each step of making their peptides inside the United States, from domestic raw materials through synthesis and compounding. The platform also includes health tracking.

SNNC Apollo expects its largest source of revenue to be wellness clinics under the Apollo Wellness Centers brand. Each clinic would be owned by a licensed prescriber who licenses the Apollo Wellness Centers brand and orders through Doc-Rx. The SNNC model is intended to let the brand grow without the joint venture owning each location.

SNNC Apollo also plans to develop its own line of peptides, nutraceuticals and medical foods, along with expanded telemedicine services.

Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Strategic Collaboration and Potential Reverse Merger Focused on Advancing Patient Health Potential

SNNC announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with two strategic partners. The parties intend to explore a potential business relationship, collaboration, and transaction centered on helping patients reach their maximum health potential through an expanding network of clinicians.

One partner is an established developer of turnkey clinical platforms already serving hundreds of clinicians who prescribe GLP-1 medications, as well as groups engaged in peptide research and related therapeutic applications, with meaningful commercial scale in the current market. The other strategic partner is part of a network that has developed an at-home genetic test designed to provide insight into genetic factors associated with GLP-1 response and tolerability, and is expanding into additional genetic tests, customized nutraceuticals, a health-optimization (healthmaxxing) phone app, and related offerings, supported by laboratory capabilities within their own network.

Central to the discussions is the proposed formation of a new Arizona limited liability company to serve as a special purpose vehicle (the "SPV"). The SPV is contemplated to be reverse-merged into SNNC, or to otherwise effect a business combination that would position the combined entity to advance these health-focused initiatives through a growing clinician network.

Bringing together an established clinical infrastructure already serving hundreds of clinicians with advanced genetic insights, personalized nutraceuticals, and digital health tools, would set a clear path to helping patients achieve their maximum health potential. The proposed combined platform has the potential to contribute meaningful revenue to SNNC.

Plant-Medicine and Wellness Company Advancing Research, Cultivation and Therapeutic Applications for Mental Health and Wellness.

Majority Stake in Apollo Wellness Centers, a New Joint Venture with Doc-Rx.

Sibannac Now Owns 51% of Apollo, Launching on Doc-Rx Telehealth and U.S. Peptide Platform and Plans Stand Up Wellness Clinics Through Licensing Model.

Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Strategic Collaboration and Potential Reverse Merger Focused on Advancing Patient Health Potential.

Proposed Combined Platform has Potential to Contribute a Meaningful Revenue Boost to SNNC.

About Sibannac, Inc.

Sibannac, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SNNC ) is a plant-medicine and wellness company advancing research, cultivation and therapeutic applications for mental health and wellness, and building compliant assets and strategic partnerships. Through The Campus Co key resources and services for entrepreneurs have been consolidated with the goal of creating a community for start-up and emerging brands to learn, inspire and grow in the health, fitness, sports and holistic categories, focusing on nutraceuticals and functional foods.

Mission

Sibannac, Inc. focuses on the emerging area of psychedelics and plant medicines. Activities include offering plant-medicine journeys and healing excursions in premium destinations, plus wellness products that support psychedelic experiences and overall mental health (alongside consumer supplements such as its NOHO brand).

Sibannac, Inc is a Nevada corporation (founded 1999, based in the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale, Arizona area).

For more information on $SNNC visit:

Email: ... or ...

DISCLAIMER:

Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website