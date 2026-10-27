MENAFN - GetNews) The company's recessed shaving-head layout offers a different approach to scalp contact in rotary head shavers.

New York City, NY - October 27, 2026 - Men's grooming brand Maxgroom has shared details of its Octo-Flex design, featured in the 7D Pro Head Shaver, following the product's first-place ranking in a 2026 YouTube comparison of seven electric head shavers.

The Octo-Flex system uses a recessed arrangement of seven floating rotary shaving heads. Unlike conventional outward-protruding layouts, the inward-curving configuration is intended to follow the rounded surface of the scalp.

According to Maxgroom, the design was developed in response to differences between facial shaving and head shaving. While electric facial shavers are designed to navigate the jawline and neck, head shavers must move across the predominantly convex surface of the skull.

“Facial shaving and head shaving involve different surface geometries, but many devices have historically shared similar head arrangements,” said Chen Linsheng, CEO and Product Manager of Maxgroom.“That distinction informed our approach to Octo-Flex.”

The design is associated with European Union registered design No. 015068041-0001, which concerns the product's appearance rather than its mechanical operation.

The Maxgroom 7D Pro also includes a removable magnetic shaving-head assembly and a hair collection chamber intended to simplify routine cleaning.

In May 2026, YouTube channel BHT Grooming ranked the Maxgroom 7D Pro first in its video“Discover the Best 2026 Head Shavers.” The ranking reflects the creator's assessment of seven selected devices rather than an industry-wide evaluation.

The video is available at .

The Maxgroom 7D Pro is available through the company's online sales channels.

About Maxgroom

Maxgroom is a men's grooming brand offering electric head shavers, hair clippers, and body trimmers. More information is available at .