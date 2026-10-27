The 20Th China International Photographic Art Exhibition And 7Th International Photography Seminar Open In Lishui, China

MENAFN - GetNews)The 20th China International Photographic Art Exhibition (CIPAE) and the 7th International Photography Seminar opened in Guyan Huaxiang, Liandu District, Lishui, Zhejiang Province, bringing together photographers from around the world for a celebration of photographic art along the Oujiang River.

Held from October 24 to 27, the events were jointly organized by the China Photographers Association and the Lishui Municipal People's Government, and co-organized by the International Liaison Department of the China Photographers Association, the Publicity Department of the CPC Lishui Municipal Committee, and the People's Government of Liandu District, Lishui.

With mountains shaping its landscape and rivers flowing through its valleys, Lishui offers a distinctive combination of natural beauty and local cultural heritage, making it an ideal destination for photographic creation.

Over the past two decades, Lishui has continuously developed its photography culture, gradually establishing a cultural calendar featuring alternating annual photography festivals and international photography seminars. The International Photography Seminar and Lishui Photography Festival were also included in the Action Plan of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue.

In 2025, the China Photographers Association and the Lishui Municipal People's Government signed a cooperation agreement confirming that five editions of the China International Photographic Art Exhibition would be held in Lishui over the following ten years.

This year marks the first time that the China International Photographic Art Exhibition and the International Photography Seminar have been jointly held in Liandu District, Lishui.

By combining an exhibition showcasing photographic achievements from around the world with a seminar dedicated to academic discussion, the events provide a platform for international artistic exchange and reflection on the development of contemporary photography.

Together, they create new opportunities for photographers and scholars from China and abroad to explore photographic works, exchange theoretical perspectives, and engage in meaningful dialogue.

With a history spanning 45 years, the China International Photographic Art Exhibition has become an important international platform for photographers to exchange techniques, showcase their talents, and share outstanding works.

This year's exhibition received more than 310,000 photographic submissions from 125 countries and regions, covering a diverse range of subjects, including everyday life, urban development, rural revitalization, ecological conservation, and contemporary artistic exploration.

Following a selection process, outstanding works were chosen for display across three major categories: "Shared Homeland," "Documentary," and "Art."

The selected works reflect photographers' distinctive interpretations of different subjects and offer diverse perspectives on contemporary society, culture, and the environment.

The exhibition will remain open until November 23.

The main exhibition venue is the Guyan Huaxiang Art Center, a cultural landmark in Liandu District. The building has been featured at an architectural exhibition in Germany and received an Honorable Mention at the 2025 ARCASIA Awards for Architecture.

Guyan Huaxiang is situated along one of the most culturally significant stretches of the Oujiang River. The area is home to the 1,500-year-old Tongji Weir, part of a World Heritage-listed irrigation system, and is also the birthplace of the Lishui Barbizon School of Painting.

Its picturesque mountains and rivers, rich cultural heritage, and distinctive architectural landmarks provide a compelling setting for the exhibition, allowing photographic art to interact naturally with the surrounding landscape and local traditions.

Also held in Guyan Huaxiang, the 7th International Photography Seminar focuses on the theme "Symbiosis and Co-Creation: Local Narratives and International Expression in Photographic Art."

The seminar brings together experts and scholars from more than ten countries to exchange ideas, explore emerging approaches to photography, and promote innovation in photographic theory and the sharing of research outcomes.

Throughout the events, a series of photography-themed cultural activities connects the natural scenery with the streets and public spaces of Guyan Huaxiang.

Highlights include group photography sessions featuring "Camera People," a musical instrument vehicle parade titled "Flowing Notes," and the "Great Camphor Tree Auction."

Along the streets, local businesses offer cultural experiences featuring intangible cultural heritage, traditional handicrafts, and artistic activities, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the area's creative atmosphere.

These activities extend photography beyond conventional exhibition spaces and into everyday community life, transforming local cultural and natural resources into new opportunities for cultural tourism and visitor engagement.

About the 20th China International Photographic Art Exhibition

The 20th China International Photographic Art Exhibition (CIPAE) is being held from October 24 to November 23, 2026, at the Guyan Huaxiang Art Center in Liandu District, Lishui, Zhejiang Province, China.

The exhibition received more than 310,000 submissions from 125 countries and regions worldwide. Selected works are presented in three major categories: "Shared Homeland," "Documentary," and "Art," covering subjects such as everyday life, urban development, rural revitalization, ecological conservation, and contemporary artistic exploration.

The exhibition also features a Hungary Guest Country Exhibition and a Thailand Invitational Photography Exhibition, alongside diverse cross-media expressions, including creative visual art, photographic installations, and conceptual photography.

By presenting a wide range of outstanding photographic works from around the world, the exhibition aims to promote artistic dialogue, cultural exchange, and mutual appreciation between photographers and audiences in China and internationally.