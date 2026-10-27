Twinmeta Introduces CPTI, A New Assessment Tool For Exploring Human Creativity In The Age Of AI

MENAFN - GetNews) TwinMeta Unveils 'CPTI' to Explore Creative Tendencies... Related Research Published on SSRN

SEOUL, South Korea - October 27, 2026 - TwinMeta Introduces 'CPTI' Creative Tendency Assessment, Publishes Related Research on SSRN

Available at genesistwinker... Exploring creators' working styles across four dimensions

TwinMeta has introduced the CPTI (Creative Power Type Indicator), a self-report assessment designed to help creators better understand their individual working styles, and has published a related research paper on the academic research-sharing platform SSRN.

CPTI examines how individuals approach creativity across four dimensions: ideation, expression, creative goals, and work process. The assessment is available through the official website.

CPTI was developed around a central question: how should human creativity be understood in the age of AI?

As AI increasingly generates text, images, and video, the human role in deciding what to create and what meaning to give it is becoming even more important. However, judging creativity only by the quality of the final output or the speed of production may not fully capture the different processes and choices involved in how individuals create.

Rather than assigning a single score to determine whether someone is more or less creative, CPTI explores the approaches individuals tend to prefer when generating ideas, expressing them, and developing their work.

The assessment is intended to help people understand differences in creative style without ranking one approach above another. For example, someone who explores a wide range of possibilities may work differently from someone who prefers to develop a single idea in greater depth.

CPTI is structured around four areas: Ideation Tendency, which examines how individuals explore ideas; Expression Tendency, which looks at how ideas are translated into concrete forms; Creative Goal Tendency, which considers the purpose behind creative work; and Work Process Tendency, which explores how individuals approach experimentation and completion.

Through these dimensions, CPTI is designed to encourage creators to reflect on their own choices and creative processes.

The research paper published on SSRN outlines the theoretical foundation and development process behind CPTI. The study reviewed 39 academic sources and used them to develop 20 preliminary assessment items.

The project is currently at an early, literature-based research stage. The reliability and validity of the assessment are expected to be evaluated through future empirical studies.

Rather than simply asking creators to produce more, CPTI focuses on giving individuals an opportunity to understand how they create.

It represents an effort to explore creativity in the AI era not only through productivity, but also through the different perspectives, preferences, and working styles that shape each person's creative process.

More information about the CPTI creative tendency assessment is available on the official website.

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About TWINMETA

TwinMeta is a platform that connects creators' stories and fans' support across both physical and digital experiences. It introduces GFT (Goods Fused Token), which combines a T-shirt, an NFC-enabled TwinCard, and digital proof of ownership. With a fixed issuance quantity for each creator, GFT gives fans the experience of owning a limited-edition work.

Fans can view information about their collectibles and send CP (Create Power) once a day to support the creators they follow. Creators can expand their work into physical merchandise while building lasting relationships with their fans. Even in the age of AI, TwinMeta aims to preserve and carry forward the unique value of human stories and relationships.