Culture And Technology Roundtable Of The Macao International Forum Successfully Held At Macau University Of Science And Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, the“Culture and Technology Roundtable” of the Macao International Forum was held at Macau University of Science and Technology.

Photo by Ma Jiangping:

The morning session of the“Culture and Technology Roundtable” featured in-depth dialogue among 18 representatives from culture, art, technology, industry, and other fields.

Photo by Ma Jiangping

Scene of the“Culture and Technology Roundtable” of the Macao International Forum.

Photo by Zhang Dongli

The afternoon session of the“Culture and Technology Roundtable” brought together 20 representatives from culture, art, technology, education, sports, industry, and other fields for lively discussions.

Photo by Zhang Dongli

Scene of the“Culture and Technology Roundtable” of the Macao International Forum.

Photo by Su Qing

Recently, the Culture and Technology Roundtable, a core segment of the Macao International Forum, was held at Macau University of Science and Technology. The event was jointly organized by the Macao Foundation, Chinese Cultural Figures Magazine, and Macau University of Science and Technology, and undertaken by the Macao Branch of Chinese Cultural Figures Magazine, the Chinese Cultural Figures Macao Art Museum, and the Faculty of Humanities and Arts of Macau University of Science and Technology. It served as an important academic supporting event of the“Jing Hang Xing Zhi – Academic Invitational Exhibition of Chinese Painting Masters” (Macao Station).

With“civilization”,“roots”,“upholding integrity”, and“mutual learning” as well as“co-creation”,“cross-sector”,“new horizons”, and“Greater Bay Area” as keywords, the event was held in two sessions -the morning session and the afternoon session. It brought together nearly 40 guests from culture, art, technology, education, sports, industry, and other fields from the Chinese mainland, Macao, Hong Kong, and overseas, who engaged in dialogue on two core themes: Cultural Roots and Technological Innovation in the Digital-Intelligent Era, and Cross-Sector Forces in the AI Era and the Future of the Greater Bay Area. Closely aligned with the priorities laid out in the 15th Five-Year Plan - promoting the integration of culture and technology and advancing the digital-intelligent empowerment and information-based transformation of cultural development - the eventgrounded in Macao's unique advantage as a convergence of Chinese and Western cultures to offer diverse perspectives for cultural inheritance and digital-intelligent empowerment in the new era.

Mutual Learning among Civilizations - Cultural Roots and Technological Innovation in the Digital-Intelligent Era

The first roundtable on the morning was themed“Mutual Learning among Civilizations: Cultural Roots and Technological Innovation in the Digital-Intelligent Era”.With“mutual learning among civilizations” as the vision,“cultural roots” as the foundation, and“technological innovation” as the path, the session delved into the relationship between upholding integrity and pursuing innovation, offering targeted insights for cultural inheritance and injecting humanistic care into technological innovation. A total of 18 distinguished guests attended this session, including Su Shishu, Honorary Chairman of the China Calligraphers Association; Jia Guangjian, Vice Chairman of the China Artists Association; Wu Zhiliang, Chairman of the Administrative Committee of the Macao Foundation; Wang Yuming, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Wang Baosheng, President of Chinese Cultural Figures Magazine; and Zhang Xu, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Against the backdrop of digital-intelligent technologies profoundly reshaping global modes of production and ways of life, two profound questions lie at the heart of cultural confidence: how to grasp the spiritual roots of Chinese civilization, and how to empower cultural inheritance through technological innovation so that fine traditional Chinese culture can radiate fresh vitality in the digital intelligence era. These are also defining imperatives of the times for Macao, given its official mandate as a base for exchanges and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist. For more than four centuries, Macao has always stood a frontier for the encounter between Chinese and Western civilizations. Here,“mutual learning among civilizations” is not an abstract concept but a historical experience and a tangible contemporary mission embedded in the very fabric of the city. Guests held that technological innovation is not the opposite of cultural roots, but a necessary nutrient for keeping cultural heritage alive in the modern age.

Guests from the cultural and artistic circles, drawing on practical experience in creation and research, directly addressed the opportunities and challenges of the digital-intelligent era and shared how the core spirit of China's fine traditional culture can maintain its vitality in the context of emerging technologies. Guests from the scientific and technological circles, starting from the laws governing technological development and cutting-edge industry trends, discussed how technological innovation can serve the contemporary needs of cultural inheritance and explained the intrinsic unity of the scientific spirit and humanistic care. Guests from the industrial circles, based on industrial practice in the integration of culture and technology, shared their judgments on industry trends and strategic observations, and explored sustainable development paths and business model innovation for cultural-technological integration. From the contemporary inheritance of traditional arts such as calligraphy and Chinese painting to humanistic reflection on frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence and brain science; from UNESCO's cultural heritage preservation practices to cross-border artistic exchange and dialogue among civilizations, the morning session embodies both historical depth and intellectual rigor, providing valuable references for the integrated development of culture and technology.

Co- C reating New Horizons - Cross-Sector Forces in the AI Era and the Future of the Greater Bay Area

The second roundtable in the afternoon was themed“Co-Creating New Horizons: Cross-Sector Forces in the AI Era and the Future of the Greater Bay Area”, with the“AI era” as the technological context,“cross-sector forces” as the actors, and the“future of the Greater Bay Area” as the spatial coordinate. It focused on frontier practice and cross-sector co-creation, with emphasis on the implementation of AI-enabled cultural and artistic scenarios, innovation in cross-sector collaboration models, and the building of an ecosystem for cultural-technological integration in the Greater Bay Area. The organizers stated that this roundtable aimed to promote cross-sector dialogue from“siloed specialization” to“collaborative co-creation”, with senior guests providing industry insights, young representatives contributing exploratory practice, and guests from diverse backgrounds seeking possibilities for collaborative co-creation through exchange. This sessionbrought together 20 distinguished guests, including Chen Qingli, former Deputy Director of the Foreign Liaison Bureau of the General Office of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress; Liu Yiliang, Vice Chairman of the 11th All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese; Tian Liming, Director of the Chinese Painting Art Committee of the China Artists Association; Liu Xinqi, Foreign Academician of the Russian Academy of Engineering; and Wu Zhihua, Director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Senior experts from the cultural and artistic circles shared industry insights and practical experience on the innovative development of culture and art in the digital-intelligent era, while young artists showcased frontier explorations such as AI-assisted creation, digital curation, and cross-media art experiments. Guests from the scientific and technological circles, from the perspective of technological trends and strategic vantage points, depicted the long-term vision and key breakthrough directions for the integration of AI and culture, and presented specific cases of AI implementation in culture and art, sports training, educational innovation, and other fields. Guests from the sports and education circles shared frontier practices in technology-enabled sports training, event broadcasting, and sports culture innovation, and explored innovative approaches through which AI technology can promote the integration of culture and education and transform learning methods. Industry representatives and young entrepreneurs, from the perspectives of market and ecosystem, discussed collaborative pathways, business models, and future judgments for the cultural and technological industry in the Greater Bay Area. The afternoon roundtable session featured guests with diverse backgrounds and distinct cross-domain characteristics - spanning ballet and operatic vocals, sports champions and microelectronic chips, Palace Museum heritage studiesand food and health, as well as educational innovation and social governance. Sparks of thought from different fields collided and converged at the same roundtable, inspiring possibilities for co-creation through diverse perspectives and injecting innovative momentum into Macao's appropriate economic diversification and the building of a humanistic Greater Bay Area.

Two Roundtable Sessions Forge Consensus for Two-Way Empowerment of Culture and Technology

The two roundtable sessions reinforced and complemented each other, jointly forming a complete dialogue chain from value assessment to practical implementation. Guests generally agreed that, in the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, the deep integration of culture and technology represents both a defining imperative of the era and a significant development opportunity. As a key gateway for exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and Western civilizations, Macao combines the institutional advantage of“One Country, Two Systems” with the geographical advantage as a globally connected hub. The city is well positioned to make remarkable headway in advancing the integration of culture and technology and promoting cross-civilizational exchanges and mutual learning.

The successful holding of this Culture and Technology Roundtable was an active response to the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent as well as the goal of building a“Cultural Macao” in the relevant plans of the Macao Special Administrative Region. It also provided a high-end intellectual platform for building an ecosystem of cultural-technological integration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The wisdom and consensus forged at the forum will continue to inject lasting cultural momentum and innovative vitality into the creative transformation and innovative development of China's fine traditional culture, into Macao's better integration into the overall national development, and into its endeavor to build a key gateway for exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and Western civilizations.

About the Culture and Technology Roundtable

The Culture and Technology Roundtable is a core segment of the Macao International Forum, dedicated to building a high-level dialogue platform between the cultural and technological sectors. It focuses on cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, digital art, and the digitization of cultural heritage, advancing the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese culture. The conference brings together cultural scholars, technology experts, and artistic creators from home and abroad to engage in in-depth discussions on technology-empowered cultural inheritance and the integration of art and technology, providing academic and intellectual support for Macao's development as "a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist."