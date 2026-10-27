MENAFN - GetNews) The Tomato Shack in Manayunk, Philadelphia, has served freshly prepared food since 2003. It offers a dedicated vegan menu alongside its regular selection of pizzas, salads, soups, and sandwiches. The restaurant provides dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering services, with vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free options to accommodate different dietary needs.

Philadelphia, PA, United States - October 27, 2026 - Plant-based diners in Philadelphia now have their own full menu at The Tomato Shack in Manayunk. The neighborhood scratch kitchen has served pizza, salads, soups, and sandwiches from its 102 Rector Street location since 2003. It was the first of Tomato Shack's three locations, followed by West Chester and Conshohocken. However, it's the only one offering table service, a liquor license, and reservations. The ingredients used to prepare almost everything on the plate are sourced in-house. Those looking for a vegetarian restaurant in Philadelphia often face an odd choice. They can eat somewhere fully meat-free and leave their friends behind, or go where everyone else wants and settle for whatever the kitchen can strip down. The Tomato Shack Manayunk offers a third option. It is not an animal-free establishment, but it does have a separate vegan menu alongside its regular menu, so guests have real options rather than just substitutes.

“Too many plant-based guests order by taking things away. Hold the cheese, skip the chicken, swap the dressing. We wanted them to order what they actually want, so Manayunk now has its own full vegan menu. Every sauce, dressing, and spread in our kitchen is already vegan, so it felt like the right next step. Bring the friend who eats everything and the friend who eats no animal products at all. Both should leave happy,” said a spokesperson for The Tomato Shack.

Here is the part plant-based diners rarely say out loud. Nobody wants to be the difficult one at the table, quizzing the server about butter and stock while everyone else has already ordered. At The Tomato Shack Manayunk, that conversation gets much shorter. Every pizza sauce, salad dressing, and sandwich spread is vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free by design, and the personal size comes with a gluten-free crust.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, and reservations are recommended on weekends or for larger groups at (215) 483-2233. Takeout and delivery are available through the website and the Tomato Shack app. Catering reaches up to 30 miles from the restaurant, with plenty of vegan and gluten-free options for offices, parties, and family events.

About The Tomato Shack

The Tomato Shack salad & pizza co, Manayunk is a scratch kitchen with three restaurants in Pennsylvania: Manayunk, West Chester, and Conshohocken. Friends Craig Mosmen and Michael Cassano established The Tomato Shack in Manayunk in 2003, and the company continues to use organic produce and hormone-free meats. For anyone looking for a vegetarian restaurant Philadelphia friends of every diet can share, the Manayunk location offers a full vegan menu with tableside service.