ZTE Company And AIS Advance Intelligent Networks At ZTE Day Thailand 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)ZTE Company and AIS, Thailand's leading digital service and telecommunications provider, have launched ZTE Day Thailand 2026 under the theme“Creating an Intelligent Future.” Together with industry partners, the event showcased intelligent network solutions and end-to-end digital infrastructure designed to support the growth of AI, cloud computing, and next-generation digital services. The event also explored new approaches to building a smarter, more agile, secure, and sustainable digital foundation for Thailand.

Building Infrastructure for the AI Era

AI is changing both digital services and the infrastructure behind them. As AI applications continue to develop, network connectivity is no longer the only infrastructure consideration. Computing, data centers, energy management, and intelligent networks are also becoming important parts of digital infrastructure.

At ZTE Day Thailand 2026, Zhang Yanmeng, CEO of ZTE Thailand, highlighted this shift. He noted that the future of digital services requires an integrated approach that connects networks with computing and data center capabilities.

He also pointed to the evolution of network operations. AIS is preparing its infrastructure and services for the AI era. This includes a transition from bytes to tokens and a move from traditional automation toward Autonomous Networks.

The event provided a platform for AIS, ZTE, and industry partners to exchange experience across connectivity, computing, and AI infrastructure. The discussions focused on developing new ideas, solutions, and services that can support the continued growth of Thailand's digital economy.

Advancing Autonomous Networks

Autonomous Networks was one of the key technologies presented at the event. ZTE showcased L4 Autonomous Networks powered by an Agentic AI architecture. The solution targets four operational objectives known as the“4 Zero” objectives. These are Zero Deviation, Zero Delay, Zero Touch, and Zero Complaints.

Zero Deviation aims to minimize discrepancies in network operations. Zero Delay focuses on faster deployment and response. Zero Touch is designed to increase automation in network operations. Zero Complaints focuses on improving the overall user experience.

This approach represents a move toward more intelligent network management. Instead of relying mainly on traditional operational processes, network systems can use AI capabilities to support monitoring, analysis, and operational decisions.

Exploring 5G-Advanced and 6G

Wireless technology was another major focus at ZTE Day Thailand 2026. ZTE presented end-to-end 5G-Advanced solutions developed in collaboration with AIS.

The solutions support emerging technologies such as Massive IoT, RedCap, ISAC, and NTN. These technologies can support different connectivity requirements as digital applications continue to evolve.

The event also featured insights and prototypes related to 6G technology. These demonstrations provided an opportunity to explore the future direction of wireless networks and their potential role in the AI era.

By presenting both 5G-Advanced solutions and 6G technology insights, the event provided a view of wireless evolution from current technologies toward future network capabilities.

Expanding Transport Network Capacity

AI and cloud computing are driving rapid growth in data traffic. Data centers and AI applications require networks capable of handling increasing amounts of information.

ZTE presented its HI-NET Transport Network at the event. The solution supports transport network speeds of 400G, 800G, and 1T+.

These high-capacity networks are designed to accommodate the growth of AI and data center traffic. They also focus on improving operational efficiency through the concepts of“AI for Network” and“Network for AI.”

The two concepts reflect the relationship between AI and network infrastructure. AI can support network operations, while network infrastructure provides the connectivity required by AI applications and data center environments.

Making Network Operations More Intelligent

AI was also integrated into the network operations solutions showcased at the event. The 5G AI Core Operations solution uses AI Agents to support network operations. It is designed to provide automated monitoring, analysis, diagnosis, and troubleshooting.

Traditional network management often requires teams to identify issues after they occur and then take corrective action. AI-powered operations aim to support earlier detection and analysis.

For telecommunications operators, intelligent operations can become an important part of maintaining network performance while managing increasingly complex digital environments.

Supporting Green Infrastructure and Cloud Services

Sustainability was another important focus of the event. ZTE showcased Green Data Centers and Liquid Cooling as part of its energy-efficient digital infrastructure portfolio.

As computing requirements grow, data centers need to manage increasing workloads and energy demands. Energy-efficient infrastructure can therefore become an important part of future digital development.

The event also featured ZTE Cloud PC. The solution incorporates a Zero Trust security approach and is designed to maintain a smooth user experience under low-bandwidth conditions.

According to the information presented at the event, ZTE Cloud PC can support a smooth user experience under bandwidth conditions as low as 120 Kbps.

Strengthening Collaboration for Digital Growth

Beyond technology demonstrations, ZTE Day Thailand 2026 created a platform for collaboration between ZTE, AIS, and industry partners. The event highlighted five transformative pillars: AI, Intelligent Connectivity, Automation, Cybersecurity, and Sustainability.

For AIS, continuous innovation across networks, technology, and digital services is part of its strategy to develop nationwide digital infrastructure. For ZTE, the event provided an opportunity to share technologies and industry experience while exploring potential approaches with AIS and other partners.

The collaboration also reflects the importance of cooperation across different parts of the digital ecosystem. Network operators, technology providers, and industry partners can work together to identify new applications and develop solutions for changing infrastructure needs.

Creating an Intelligent Digital Future

Autonomous Networks can support more intelligent operations. 5G-Advanced and 6G can expand wireless capabilities. High-capacity transport networks can support growing AI and data center traffic. AI-powered operations can improve network monitoring and troubleshooting. Green infrastructure can address energy efficiency, while Cloud PC can provide flexible digital access.

The event also created a space for AIS and ZTE company to exchange knowledge and explore opportunities to co-create future solutions. Looking ahead, the continued development of AI, intelligent connectivity, automation, cybersecurity, and sustainability will shape the evolution of digital infrastructure.

About ZTE

A Global Leader in Integrated Information and Communication Technology Solutions

Leveraging innovative technologies and product solutions, ZTE serves global telecom operators, government and enterprise customers, and consumers.

Covering more than 160 countries and regions, ZTE enables connectivity for one-third of the world's population, and is committed to realizing a bright future with communication and trust everywhere.

Mission: To create an intelligent future with digital innovation, excellent growth platform for employees, and greater value for customers, shareholders, and stakeholders across the globe.