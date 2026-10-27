The Tomato Shack Offers Curbside Pickup For Pizza In West Chester

MENAFN - GetNews) The Tomato Shack in West Chester, Pennsylvania, has served fresh pizza since 2015, using dough made with organic flour and a pre-fermented starter. The restaurant offers convenient curbside pickup, dine-in, delivery, and catering. Its menu includes vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free options, with vegan cheese available for pizzas. Customers can order online or by phone for easy pickup.

West Chester, PA, United States - October 27, 2026 - Every pizza at The Tomato Shack starts with dough made from organic flour, milled fresh by a central Pennsylvania farm and mixed with a biga, a pre-fermented starter that gives the crust flavor. The restaurant has been making that dough in its West Chester kitchen at 31 W Gay Street since 2015, when it opened as the brand's second location. The Tomato Shack first started in Manayunk in 2003 and now has a third store in Conshohocken. In downtown West Chester, it's a casual counter-service spot with a roof deck over West Gay Street and a BYOB policy. Getting good pizza in West Chester home for dinner now takes even less effort. The Tomato Shack offers curbside pickup, so customers can place an order online or by phone, choose a pickup time, and have the food brought out to the car. No need to find a spot, unbuckle the kids, or stand in line while the box cools on the counter. The full pizza menu is available for pickup.

“Some nights you just want dinner handled. You don't want to circle the block, carry a toddler inside, or wait at the counter. Order ahead, pick your time, pull up, and we'll bring it out to you hot. It's the same pizza people have come in for since 2015, just without leaving the car. That's the whole idea,” said a spokesperson for The Tomato Shack.

The pizza has picked up plenty of praise over the years. Philadelphia Magazine has named The Tomato Shack Best Pizza, and Main Line Today and County Lines Magazine have also given it Best Pizza honors. Mixed-diet households get extra peace of mind. Every pizza sauce, salad dressing, and sandwich spread is vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free. Vegan cheese works on any pizza, and the gluten-free crust comes in a personal size.

Frequent customers can join the Tomato Shack rewards program and use the Tomato Shack app to order in a few taps. The West Chester restaurant is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and delivery, dine-in, and catering are available. Call 484-887-0241 to order by phone.

About The Tomato Shack

The Tomato Shack salad & pizza co, West Chester is a scratch-kitchen restaurant with locations in West Chester, Manayunk, and Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Since 2003, the brand has sourced organic, local produce and hormone- and antibiotic-free meats whenever possible, and makes every pizza sauce, salad dressing, and sandwich spread in-house. Families in West Chester who want pizza without the hassle of parking and waiting can order ahead and pick up at the curb.