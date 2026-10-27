HOPRIO Releases Updated 2026 AC Brushless Power Tools Catalog For Industrial Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)ChangZhou Hoprio E-Commerce Co., Ltd. has released its updated 2026 AC Brushless Power Tools catalog, providing industrial buyers, distributors, and OEM partners with updated technical information on its brushless motor, controller, and professional power tool solutions.

The updated materials, released on August 10, 2026, introduce HOPRIO's AC brushless technology platform and its applications in industrial cutting, grinding, polishing, and other processing environments. The catalog aims to provide customers with clearer technical references when evaluating brushless power systems and related equipment.

AC Brushless Technology Supports More Reliable Industrial Operation

Compared with traditional brushed motors, AC brushless motors eliminate carbon brushes, reducing the wear component commonly associated with conventional motor structures. This design helps simplify maintenance requirements and supports longer operational periods in industrial working environments.

HOPRIO's AC brushless technology integrates permanent-magnet motor technology with electronic control systems. The controller platform includes protection functions such as soft start, overload protection, under-voltage protection, overheating protection, and power-off protection.

These functions are designed to address different operating conditions commonly found in industrial applications. Soft start helps reduce sudden current impact during startup, while overload and temperature protection help manage abnormal operating conditions.

For industries such as metal fabrication, construction, and equipment maintenance, these technical features provide additional considerations when selecting professional power tools for continuous or repeated operations.

Integrated Motor and Controller Solutions Expand Application Options

In addition to finished power tools, HOPRIO provides brushless motor and controller solutions for customers requiring integrated drive systems.

The company's motor and controller portfolio includes multiple series, such as 43, 48, 60, 72, and 94 series configurations, covering different power requirements and equipment structures.

Specific motor models, including HPBL6055 and HPBL7250, are designed for professional applications requiring high-speed operation. HOPRIO also develops controller solutions with sensorless operation capabilities, helping reduce system complexity by removing the need for Hall sensors in certain configurations.

For OEM manufacturers and equipment developers, motor selection requires consideration of multiple factors, including voltage, rated power, speed range, thermal performance, installation dimensions, and compatibility with the final equipment design.

By providing both motor and controller components, HOPRIO supports customers in developing brushless-powered equipment based on different application requirements.

Professional Power Tools Serve Multiple Industrial Applications

HOPRIO's product portfolio covers a range of professional brushless power tools, including angle grinders, cutting machines, die grinders, and other industrial processing equipment.

These tools are used in applications involving metal cutting, surface grinding, polishing, and construction-related processing. Different working environments require different combinations of power output, operating stability, protection functions, and equipment structure.

Through its application solutions, HOPRIO presents how brushless power technology can be applied across different industrial scenarios.

For distributors and industrial users, product selection often depends on more than rated power. Factors such as material type, working frequency, operating environment, and maintenance requirements also influence the suitability of a power tool for a specific task.

Updated Catalog Provides Technical Reference for Global Customers

The updated 2026 AC Brushless Power Tools materials are available through HOPRIO's download center, together with additional product and technical resources.

The catalog provides customers with updated information about HOPRIO's brushless product categories, helping them better understand available configurations before technical evaluation and purchasing decisions.

For OEM customers, the materials offer references for motor and controller selection. For distributors, the updated information helps support product communication and application matching with end users.

As industrial equipment continues to place greater emphasis on maintenance efficiency, operational stability, and system integration, brushless technology remains an important option for professional power equipment development.

The release of the updated catalog represents HOPRIO's continued effort to provide structured technical information and application references for customers worldwide.

About HOPRIO grou p

HOPRIO group a professional manufacturer of controller and motors, was established in 2000. Group headquarters in Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province.

In 2015, HOPRIO group began to develop and manufacture the AC brushless electric tools. With the core control technology of the brushless, it has successfully developed a series of brushless electric tools, and put on the market. In the ship casting, metal cutting, equipment manufacturing, Heavy duty manufacturing, construction and other industries has obtained the customer high praise.