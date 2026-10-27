Touch Of Luxor Brings Sensory Complexion To Life With GALA Cushion

MENAFN - GetNews)Three foundation shades, separate highlight and nude-apricot blush, plus a detachable violet-scented solid perfume charm for everyday makeup and evening plans.

Touch of Luxor (TOLU), a premium makeup brand originating in Germany, brings its Sensory Complexion approach to everyday makeup with GALA Cushion. First introduced on September 28, 2026, GALA Cushion combines cushion foundation, soft-light highlighting balm and nude-apricot blush balm in one compact, with a pull-out refill design and a detachable solid perfume charm. Its full product name is Touch of Luxor Nourishing & Concealing Cushion Foundation.

Foundation, Highlight and Blush in One Compact

GALA Cushion uses a patented three-section design that gives each makeup formula its own space. The cushion foundation contains fine organic powder particles measuring 0.26 μm, processed through six milling passes, to soften the appearance of uneven tone, redness and visible pores. A thin layer can be pressed onto the skin first, with a little more added where extra coverage is needed. Coverage builds gradually while the finish stays light and clean.

The soft-light highlighting balm adds a little sheen to the cheekbones and other areas, while the nude-apricot blush balm brings natural-looking colour to the cheeks. Both can be dabbed on sparingly after foundation, then layered to adjust the amount of light and colour. With each formula in a separate section, the base, highlight and cheek colour can all be adjusted within the same compact.

The solid perfume charm has a violet scent and contains violet extract. Stored separately from the makeup sections, it can be detached and carried on its own to refresh the scent as needed.

From Everyday Makeup to Evening Plans

The name GALA is inspired by the idea of bringing the care of preparing for a special occasion into everyday makeup. Created for ordinary days as well as important moments, it reflects the brand's belief that everyone deserves their own moment to shine.

A morning routine can start with a thin layer of foundation and a little blush. When going straight from work to dinner or a gathering with friends, a glance in the mirror shows what needs adjusting. That might mean a touch of foundation around the nose, highlight on the cheekbones or a little nude-apricot colour on the cheeks, depending on how the makeup looks at the time.

A Formula for Skin Comfort and an Even Finish

Drawing on 30 years of German complexion expertise, GALA Cushion follows TOLU's Natural Contour Skincare System: first care for the skin, then create an even, clean-looking base that lets the face's natural contours show. The formula brings together amino acids, collagen and botanical ingredients for comfort during wear and an even-looking finish.

GALA Cushion features T3K-EAC153, a proprietary edelweiss cell microcapsule system developed by NAOLYS, a French supplier of plant cell active ingredients. The system encapsulates 15 amino acids and three types of collagen. The formula contains soluble collagen, Sodium DNA (PDRN) and ergothioneine, along with Swiss edelweiss, elderflower extract from Germany's Black Forest and olive fruit oil to help soothe skin and support its barrier.

German baobab fruit extract (Adansonia Digitata Fruit Extract) helps balance oil and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores. White magnolia flower oil helps maintain the skin's moisture and oil balance, limiting the effect of shine and dryness on the makeup.

Dermatological adviser Yvonne Sprenger, a licensed physician, advises TOLU on skin needs, formulation and efficacy evidence.

Three Foundation Shades and How to Choose

TN10 Porcelain Glow is a cool-toned light shade, a starting point for fair skin with cool undertones.

TN20 Soft Ivory is a soft ivory shade for fair to light skin with yellow undertones, giving the complexion a naturally bright appearance.

TW30 Natural Nude is a natural nude shade intended for medium to deeper skin tones. Whether it is the right match depends on the wearer's undertone and how the shade looks on the skin.

To choose a shade, apply a little foundation along the jawline in daylight and check how it blends with the face and neck.

Light, Texture and Sensory Complexion

The same face shows different areas of light and shadow in daylight and under evening lighting. A little sheen on the cheekbones and nude-apricot colour on the cheeks work with an even, fine-textured base to bring out the face's natural contours. For TOLU, Sensory Complexion encompasses the overall look created by foundation, highlight and blush, as well as texture and the experience of applying and wearing makeup. The separate solid perfume charm adds a faint violet scent to that experience. The brand sums up this direction as“Let contours show naturally”.

In Luxor, sunlight falls across stone walls and buildings, revealing their textures and lines through light and shadow. The light of this ancient city beside the Nile inspired the Touch of Luxor name and the philosophy“The Origin of Light”. It also provides a starting point for the way the products work with colour, luminosity and contours.

Artists bring different perspectives to TOLU's expression. Among them is French painter and contemporary visual artist Julie Navarro, whose observations of colour and light inform the brand's visual language.

About Touch of Luxor

Touch of Luxor, also known as TOLU, is a premium complexion makeup brand from Germany with a sensory approach, focusing on colour, luminosity and natural contours.