Gettysburg-Area Property Owners Urged To Check For Hidden Moisture After Isaias Rainfall Soaks Adams County

MENAFN - GetNews) Gettysburg Mold Remediation Pros, a local provider of mold remediation in Gettysburg, PA, shares a checklist for Adams County property owners to spot hidden moisture and mold risks about two weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Isaias brought roughly 3 to 4 inches of rain to parts of the county.

Gettysburg, PA - October 27, 2026 - Gettysburg Mold Remediation Pros, a local provider of mold remediation in Gettysburg, PA, is encouraging Adams County property owners to check basements, crawl spaces and attics for lingering moisture, about two weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Isaias moved through south-central Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service in State College compiled storm-total rainfall reports on October 12, and several Adams County observers recorded roughly 3.2 to just over 4 inches, including sites near Fairfield, Gettysburg, Biglerville and Orrtanna. The rain followed a wet summer. The Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southwestern Adams County on July 28, and a flood watch that included Adams County on September 3.

Why the timing matters

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advises drying water-damaged areas and items within 24 to 48 hours to prevent mold growth. Materials that stay damp longer, such as drywall, carpet pad and insulation, can support mold even when nothing looks wrong. A musty smell is often the first sign, sometimes weeks after the water arrived. Property owners who suspect hidden moisture can start with a mold inspection and moisture check before deciding what, if anything, needs to be removed.

A post-storm checklist for property owners



Check basement walls, floor joists and sill plates for dampness, white mineral crust (efflorescence) or a musty odor.

Measure indoor humidity with an inexpensive hygrometer. The EPA recommends keeping it below 60 percent, ideally between 30 and 50 percent.

Look at ceilings and attic sheathing for stains that may point to a roof or flashing leak.

Confirm that gutters and downspouts carry water away from the foundation and that sump pumps are working.

Remove or dry porous items that stayed wet, such as cardboard, carpet and stored fabrics. For larger losses, see guidance on water damage and mold restoration. Know the EPA's 10-square-foot guideline. Small patches on hard surfaces, with the moisture source fixed, can often be cleaned by the homeowner. Larger areas, mold inside walls or ductwork, and growth after contaminated water call for a professional.

Older homes need extra attention

Many Gettysburg-area homes sit on fieldstone or rubble foundations built before modern waterproofing, and moisture can move through the masonry and mortar joints. Property owners in the borough's local Historic District should also check with the Gettysburg Historic Architectural Review Board before changing publicly visible exteriors to address a water problem.

Homeowners with questions about testing, timelines or what a written scope should include can find answers on the company's mold remediation FAQ and its cost guide.

About Gettysburg Mold Remediation Pros

Gettysburg Mold Remediation Pros provides mold inspection and testing, containment and removal, and moisture and water-damage restoration for homes and businesses in Gettysburg and surrounding Adams County communities.