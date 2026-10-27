Deep Hole Drilling Machine Successfully Delivered To Russian Industrial Client Factory Tested & Export Packed

MENAFN - GetNews)Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., a dedicated original manufacturer of high-performance deep hole machining equipment, is pleased to announce the successful dispatch of one custom deep hole drilling machine to our long-trusted manufacturing partner in Russia.

This deep hole drilling machine was fully engineered, fabricated, assembled and rigorously inspected within our Dezhou production facility. Prior to shipment, the unit underwent a complete factory acceptance test (FAT), including precision alignment checks, spindle runout testing, cyclic operation verification and deep hole trial machining. Every dimensional tolerance and performance indicator met both our internal quality standards and the technical specifications agreed with the Russian customer, ensuring stable, repeatable deep-hole accuracy from day one of commissioning.

Given the long overland transit route to Russia and complex road conditions, we implemented a robust export-grade fumigated wooden crate packing solution. The packaging adopts internal shock-absorbing padding, fixed load-bearing brackets, moisture barrier film and external reinforced strapping. This comprehensive packaging design effectively safeguards high-precision components such as the spindle assembly, linear guideways, ball screw sets and CNC control system against vibration, impact, dust and humidity during long-distance transport. It minimizes transit risks and guarantees the machine arrives on-site without deformation or damage.

Dezhou Tianrui Machinery specializes in turnkey deep hole machining solutions for industrial clients across Russia, CIS countries and global markets. Our deep hole drilling machines are widely deployed for precision machining of hydraulic valve blocks, mould cooling channels, hydraulic cylinders, engine shafts, oil & gas fluid components and aerospace auxiliary parts. The equipment supports gun drill processing, single-side deep hole drilling and customized travel configurations, with options for different spindle power, stroke ranges and CNC control systems to match varied workpiece sizes and depth-to-diameter ratio requirements.

Unlike trading companies, we own the complete production workshop, machining centers, assembly station and testing laboratory. We retain full control over mechanical structure design, core component matching, assembly quality and delivery cycle. Besides standard models, we offer flexible OEM and ODM customization to solve customers' challenging deep-hole processing bottlenecks.

For Russian partners, we maintain a mature local-oriented after-sales framework. Our technical team provides detailed operation manuals in English and Russian, remote online commissioning guidance, video troubleshooting, spare parts supply channel and optional on-site installation & training service. We stand behind every machine we ship and deliver consistent technical support throughout the whole equipment lifecycle.

About Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. is a China-based factory focusing on R&D, manufacturing and sales of deep hole machining equipment. Our main product portfolio covers deep hole drilling machines, deep hole boring machines, honing machines and matched cutting tools. We focus on stable precision, rigid machine structure and practical industrial design, serving metalworking manufacturers all over the world.

About Us

Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., headquartered in Dezhou, Shandong Province, is a fully operational physical factory specialized in the R&D, precision production, on-site testing and global export of deep hole machining machinery.