Mobility Plus Alpharetta Wins Best Of North Atlanta Award

MENAFN - GetNews) Mobility Plus Alpharetta Named 2026 Best Mobility Store in Best of North Atlanta Contest which is a Reader-voted award from Appen Media Group recognizes the Alpharetta retailer's stairlift, scooter and ramp business

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - October 27, 2026 - Mobility Plus Alpharetta has been named Best Mobility Store in Appen Media Group's Best of North Atlanta awards, a reader-voted contest recognizing standout businesses across the north metro Atlanta communities.

The award reflects votes cast by residents across Alpharetta, Roswell, Milton, Johns Creek, Forsyth and Cherokee Counties and the surrounding area. Mobility Plus Alpharetta sells and installs stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, mobility scooters, power wheelchairs, lift chairs, hospital beds and vehicle lifts, and services the equipment it sells.

Mary Block, CEO of Mobility Plus Alpharetta stated,“We are thrilled and humbled to have won this prestigious award. It represents the hard work and customer-centric approach of our highly trained solution associates.” Mary goes on to say,“My husband Scott and I ensure the whole team is focused on solving problems for our customer, not simply making a sale.”

The business works primarily with customers facing a sudden change at home - a parent who can no longer manage the stairs, a spouse returning from a hospital stay, a homeowner who wants to stay in a house that no longer fits. Most jobs begin with a free in-home consultation, where a technician measures the space and recommends equipment that fits the house rather than the other way around.

Appen Media Group has run the Best of North Atlanta contest for more than fifteen years. Winners are determined entirely by public vote, and the company celebrates them each year at an awards event bringing together hundreds of area business owners.

Mobility Plus Alpharetta can be reached at (470) 545-1827 to schedule a free in-home consultation.

About Mobility Plus Alpharetta

Mobility Plus Alpharetta provides mobility and accessibility equipment to homeowners across north metro Atlanta, including stairlifts, ramps, scooters, power wheelchairs, lift chairs and vehicle lifts. The store offers free in-home consultations, professional installation and ongoing service on the equipment it sells. For more information, call (470) 545-1827.

Media contact:

Scott Block | Mobility Plus Alpharetta | (770) 265-4499 | ... 4020 Nine McFarland Drive, Alpharetta GA 30004