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Russia's Oil And Gas Budget Revenues Fall 17.2% In First Nine Months Of 2026

Russia's Oil And Gas Budget Revenues Fall 17.2% In First Nine Months Of 2026


Date: 2026-10-27 07:09:39

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Russia's Finance Ministry said Tuesday that federal budget revenues from oil and gas declined by 17.2 percent in the first nine months of 2026, reaching about 5.47 trillion rubles, or roughly $68 billion.

The ministry said the decline in oil and gas revenues came despite a rise in global oil prices during some periods of the year, amid the impact of a stronger ruble, the costs of supporting the fuel sector and disruptions to production and exports. Non-oil and gas revenues rose 18.8 percent, supporting total government revenues.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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