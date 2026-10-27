Tourism Minister Receives Senior French Church Delegation To Promote Pilgrimage Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin met on Tuesday with a high-level French church delegation led by Archbishop Thibault Verny, Archbishop of Chambéry and head of a Vatican pontifical commission.

The delegation included Laurent Coiret, Secretary-General of the Regional Council for Catholic Education (Comité Régional de l'Enseignement Catholique CREC) in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, and Cédric Bloquet, Managing Director of Bayard Service and BIPEL, a tour operator specializing in religious pilgrimages.

Held at the ministry's headquarters, the meeting focused on building strategic partnerships with church institutions and pilgrimage tour operators to expand Jordan's presence in the French market.

Discussions also highlighted positioning the Kingdom on the global religious tourism map and attracting international pilgrims ahead of the 2,000th anniversary of the baptism of Jesus Christ in 2030.

//Petra// AF