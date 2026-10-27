Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Israeli TV Exit Poll: Eisenkot-Led Bloc Wins 53 Seats, Netanyahu Bloc 50

Israeli TV Exit Poll: Eisenkot-Led Bloc Wins 53 Seats, Netanyahu Bloc 50


Date: 2026-10-27 07:09:35

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 27 (Petra)-- An exit poll published by Israel's public broadcaster Kan after polling stations closed at 10 p.m. Tuesday showed the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot winning 53 seats and Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc 50 seats, meaning the latter will not be able to form a government.

At the party level, the results were as follows: Likud led by Netanyahu 25 seats, Yashar led by Gadi Eisenkot 21, B'Yachad (Together) led by Naftali Bennett 14, the Joint List 10, the Democrats led by Yair Golan 10, Yisrael Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman 8, Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben-Gvir 7, the United Arab List (Ra'am) led by Mansour Abbas 7, Shas led by Aryeh Deri 6, Religious Zionism led by Bezalel Smotrich 6, and United Torah Judaism 6.

//Petra// AF

MENAFN27102026000117011021ID1111875676


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search