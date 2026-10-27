Israeli TV Exit Poll: Eisenkot-Led Bloc Wins 53 Seats, Netanyahu Bloc 50

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 27 (Petra)-- An exit poll published by Israel's public broadcaster Kan after polling stations closed at 10 p.m. Tuesday showed the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot winning 53 seats and Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc 50 seats, meaning the latter will not be able to form a government.

At the party level, the results were as follows: Likud led by Netanyahu 25 seats, Yashar led by Gadi Eisenkot 21, B'Yachad (Together) led by Naftali Bennett 14, the Joint List 10, the Democrats led by Yair Golan 10, Yisrael Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman 8, Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben-Gvir 7, the United Arab List (Ra'am) led by Mansour Abbas 7, Shas led by Aryeh Deri 6, Religious Zionism led by Bezalel Smotrich 6, and United Torah Judaism 6.

//Petra// AF