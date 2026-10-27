Civil Defense Teams Search For Three Missing Individuals Swept Away By Flash Floods In Balqa, Madaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Specialized Civil Defense teams, including diver and rescue units in Balqa Governorate, are currently searching for a person reported swept away by torrential flash floods in the Swemah area, a Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The spokesperson confirmed that search and rescue crews are conducting extensive operations along the flood channel using specialized equipment suited to the terrain and high water volume.

In a separate incident in Madaba Governorate, Civil Defense forces responded to reports of two young women swept away by floodwaters in the Siyagha area. Search operations remain underway to locate them.

The PSD added that police and Civil Defense personnel across the Kingdom responded to multiple emergency calls from individuals trapped by rising rainwater during the prevailing atmospheric instability. Rescue teams successfully evacuated affected citizens to safe areas without any reported casualties, while pumping out accumulated water from several homes and roads.

The directorate renewed its urgent warning to citizens and residents to exercise maximum caution, stay completely clear of valley streams and low-lying areas, and avoid attempting to cross flooded roads on foot or in vehicles. The PSD urged the public to follow safety guidelines, monitor weather updates, and report emergencies to the unified hotline 911.

//Petra// AF