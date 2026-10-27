FM, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Border Security And Recent Airstrikes In Phone Call

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held a phone call on Wednesday with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad al-Shaibani.

During the call, both ministers reaffirmed the historic and fraternal ties binding the two countries and expressed a shared commitment to developing cooperation across various fields. They emphasized resolving any passing concerns through constructive dialogue, based on the firm conviction that the security and destiny of both nations are inextricably linked.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's full respect for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and the safety of its citizens. He stressed that Jordan considers Syria's security an integral part of its own, taking pride in the unprecedented level of coordination, trust, and cooperation established between the two countries.

The two ministers discussed the aftermath of airstrikes carried out yesterday by the Jordan Armed Forces targeting sites belonging to the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization. Safadi noted that the strikes were based on field intelligence to neutralize confirmed, imminent terrorist threats aimed at Jordan's national security.

Safadi expressed deep regret and sorrow over civilian casualties during the operation aimed at Daesh, which poses a shared threat to both nations. He offered his sincere condolences to the Syrian people and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, stressing that Jordan prioritizes the safety of Syrian civilians as it does its own.

Safadi and al-Shaibani emphasized that Jordan and Syria maintain close cooperation to tackle common challenges, primarily combating terrorism and thwarting cross-border drug and arms smuggling through active institutional channels.

To enhance operational coordination and maintain transparency, the ministers agreed to establish a joint security committee. The panel will examine the details of the recent military operations, manage their repercussions, and refine field and intelligence coordination mechanisms to counter terrorist threats while safeguarding Syrian sovereignty and protecting civilian lives.

//Petra// AF