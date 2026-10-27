FM Receives Phone Calls From Iranian, Uzbek Counterparts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi received on Wednesday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi.

During the call, the two ministers discussed ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and reach a sustainable ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, paving the way for a comprehensive resolution to the crisis.

Safadi emphasized the necessity of joint efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability across the region. He stressed that regional stability must be anchored in respect for international law, good neighborliness, non-interference in internal affairs, and the protection of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

For his part, Araghchi condemned the brutal terrorist attack on a church in the village of Hmoud in Karak Governorate, expressing Iran's condolences for the victims killed in the attack.

Separately, Safadi received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov. The two ministers discussed avenues to advance bilateral relations across various sectors, alongside current regional developments.

Saidov also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the church in Hmoud, extending Uzbekistan's condolences to Jordan over the victims of the attack.

//Petra// AF