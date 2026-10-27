Zelensky: Russia Fires Over 100 Ballistic Missiles At Kyiv, Region In Two Weeks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address, Ukrinform reports.

“And just now, in October alone – since October 14 – there have already been several Russian ballistic missile attacks. Essentially, in two weeks, more than 100 ballistic missiles have been launched against Kyiv and the Kyiv region. We are doing everything possible to protect our energy sector, to protect our infrastructure and our logistics. The task is extremely difficult,” Zelensky said.

The head of state thanked Ukraine's partners who provide support on time but noted that delays, including in the delivery of missiles for Patriot systems, are making it difficult for Ukraine to protect itself against Russian ballistic missiles.

“If our partners' support for Ukraine remained just as strong – particularly when it comes to our Patriots and other air defense capabilities – Ukraine would be in a completely different position – a much better one diplomatically as well,” Zelensky said.

The President stressed that Russia continues to attack Ukrainian logistics and urban infrastructure. In particular, during a recent strike on Kyiv, a university campus, residential buildings, a metro station and metro lines were damaged. Russian forces also struck the Southern Bridge, one of the capital's key logistical arteries.

According to Zelensky, Russian attacks are continuing not only against Kyiv, but also against Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kherson.

“It is important that the world sees this, that our partners see it in the United States, on which almost everything concerning Patriots depends, so that we get answers and the necessary authorizations from the Pentagon for Patriot supplies,” the President said.

He added that Ukraine is working to secure new support packages from its partners to protect the energy system, infrastructure and logistics.

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As reported by Ukrinform, on October 27, commenting on another Russian attack involving ballistic missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Russia's targets are energy facilities, logistics and ordinary urban infrastructure.

The day before, he said that Ukraine had been waiting for almost a month for U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to sign off on missile supplies for Patriot and NASAMS systems.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine