Europe Must Be Involved In Decisions On Ending War Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

“We expect a trilateral format in November, with Ukrainian, American, and Russian representatives. It is important that Europe also take part in all diplomatic moves,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine insists that European countries be involved in the negotiating process and that none of them be excluded from decision-making.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine plans to hold new contacts with key European countries in the coming weeks.

He added that Ukraine would continue coordinating with the United States and other partners to arrange diplomatic meetings.

“We must protect lives. We must bring peace closer. We must shape policy toward Russia in a way that sparks their interest in de-escalation steps. Without pressure, there is no peace. Peace does not come to the powerless,” the head of state stressed.

: Russia fires over 100 ballistic missiles at Kyiv, region in two week

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said during a joint press conference with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Helsinki that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin was needed to discuss the most sensitive issues of a peace settlement.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine