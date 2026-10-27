PM Koretskyi Discusses EU Integration Support, Energy Assistance For Ukraine With Lithuanian Seimas Speaker

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Koretskyi said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the sides paid particular attention to the work of the IBAR Task Force, a special working group established jointly with the European Commission to prepare a positive report on Ukraine's progress in meeting the interim criteria for EU accession. Ukraine co-chairs the group together with European Commissioner Marta Kos.

“Lithuania will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027. We have ambitious goals for this period,” Koretskyi said.

The Prime Minister also asked the Lithuanian side to make additional contributions to the Energy Support Fund. According to him, Ukraine is ready to exchange experience with Lithuania on protecting energy facilities and the work of emergency repair crews.

The sides also discussed strengthening railway infrastructure and using the port of Klaipėda to import liquefied gas and export Ukrainian cargo.

Koretskyi thanked Lithuania for its support for Ukraine's defense sector, including its annual allocation of 0.25% of GDP in assistance to Ukraine.

PM: We expect Ukraine and Moldova to join EU together

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania Juozas Olekas discussed Ukraine's European integration prospects and the priorities of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027.