President Zelensky Accepts Letters Of Credence From Ambassadors Of Five Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the President, these are different countries with different relationships with Ukraine, but each is important to the country.

“We value the diplomatic presence in Kyiv, alongside our people. Last night, the ambassadors experienced Russian ballistic missile strikes, saw the destruction, and indubitably understand how much Ukraine needs help in protecting lives. Supplies and the strengthening of our air defense – from Patriots to HAWKs – all of this matters every single day,” Zelensky stressed.

The President and the ambassadors discussed efforts to achieve peace and Ukraine's European integration.

“We also talked about Russia's blockade of the Black Sea and the food crisis it is already causing in countries that rely on Ukrainian grain. And of course, we discussed current bilateral issues with all the ambassadors,” Zelensky said.

He thanked them for supporting Ukraine.

Europe must be involved in decisions on ending war –

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky appointed Vasyl Hamianin as Ukraine's ambassador to the Gabonese Republic.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine